You don’t need a clock, don’t need a calendar.
The first swath of hay marks the midpoint of summer. Fallen wheat fields, gold and finished, remind us it is time to put up stores for winter. Now, as more time is behind me than ahead, the swiftness of the season reminds me of things to be done, old friends to see. That’s what last weekend was about.
You wouldn’t think it would be hard to steer three of us in the same direction at the same time, but India and Dylan have packed so much into one summer, it sometimes felt like we were ships... no, fast jet airplanes, passing in the night.
It took The Great Harriet Howe to bring us together. Harriet is one of those foxhole friends who also happens to be The World’s Greatest Storyteller. She’s Irish, so the details may be suspect, but the plot is always delicious.
When she insisted, after several years had passed between us, that we visit her on the occasion of her consort Bill’s 76th birthday, we couldn’t say no. Nor did we want to. The kids love this provocateur and the feisty squall of laughter around her. We couldn’t wait to meet Bill.
It was Harriet, then The World’s Greatest Science Teacher, who introduced me to an epic cast of characters in Hettinger, North Dakota, a time and place, a confluence, a conjunction of stars, asteroids and killer comets, that could never be recreated. It takes powers greater than ours to align such things. We dare not try.
It was, auspiciously, the Fourth of July, 25 years ago, when the revolution began in earnest. I was a young editor in that pugnacious West River town, hired as cannon fodder for a newspaper in bankruptcy. Before my arrival, the highlight of the paper was the front-page advertisement for a toenail clipping service. I started reporting the news, which caused all hell to break loose in complacent government circles. Thus, I think, the invitation to meet what I realize now was the rest of the Boston Tea Party.
There was Ted Uecker, self-proclaimed World’s Greatest Lover and Biggest Liar, and his beautiful blond wife, Nancy, who, as a matter of survival, had to become almost as flinty as Ted. Tom Secrest, a local attorney, towered silently over the gatherings. A former executive director of the North Dakota GOP, he had a picture of President Nixon in his office. A political rival of his picked up the paper one day and seeing Secrest on the front page said, “That’s him, all right, a horse’s ass!” In spite of that endorsement— probably because of it—Tom and I became great friends.
There were the Johnsons, the Dangeruds, token liberals, Harriet and her classic cowboy husband, the late Jim Howe, and another Irish imp named Al McIntyre, a local radio host who had the ability to instigate a fight even among saints. When bedlam predictably ensued, he would shake his head and complain how sad it was that people just couldn’t get along anymore.
And so, Harriet dragged me into the scrum that Independence Day. To this day, I keep my fists raised high and my head bobbing. Without dredging up details, even if I could, it was argumentative, festive and wickedly funny. I would discover that was the template for all the impromptu gatherings, almost always in the Uecker kitchen, fueled by the finest wine. If you were foolish enough to bring a bottle as an offering, Ted would wrinkle his nose at the first taste and declare it, “rat piss.”
We argued politics. We said outrageous things to each other. Harriet, always on the side of truth and justice, Ted on the other side. You could say anything, no matter how dark and malicious, as long as it met the unwritten code—it had to be funny. We would look up, and it would be 1 a.m.
McIntyre, having instigated some brouhaha, had long ago slipped out and was no doubt slumbering away in bed with a satisfied smile on his lips.
At evening’s end, Ted and Harriet made their peace. OK, sometimes it took a few days, but it always ended with goodnight hugs among us and sincere declarations of our affection. “Antoine,” Ted would say, “I love ya... in spite of your bone-headed politics.”
How could you not adore the woman who introduced you to that universe? So, this weekend, we forgot about the clock, the passing of seasons. The three of us allowed Harriet to regale us with tales of grand adventures and to demand great things from us. Bill, a brilliant introvert with uncommon common sense, floated in and above it all, surely thinking internally how lucky he was to be with her.
There were a thousand things to do at that lake cabin. We did almost none of them. “Harriet,” I said, as she listed possible entertainment for the kids, “They’re here to see you. They’re here to bask in your presence.” And, she smiled, quite pleased with herself.
When we talked of old times and the loyalty that bound us, Harriet called Ted and passed the phone to me. “Ted, we were discussing your redeeming qualities,” I told the troublemaker on the other end of the line. “It was a pretty short conversation...” He roared and insulted me back until it was time for breakfast.
There was champagne, blended with orange juice, and Bill’s famous omelets. Even though the clock was relentlessly ticking outside those walls, inside we were immune. We lingered for most of the morning.
Following Harriet and Bill’s lead, it seemed as if we were extracting every last drop from the day, like a well-squeezed orange.