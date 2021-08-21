I have a really short one for this week. To some that may be a blessing. To others, well, they probably just think I’m being lazy. Either way, it’s worth a read.
As a newspaper editor, you’re never quite sure what’s on the other end of the line when the phone rings. At least not here. We do not screen calls so I have no advanced warning if it is a hostile complainer, an everlasting talker or someone wanting to renew my vehicle’s extended warranty. I basically just cringe and hope for the best.
There are occasions, however, when you pick up the phone and press the flashing button and are pleasantly surprised. Today was one of those days.
The call was actually from a cheery woman named Chris who resides in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (home of Dollywood, founded by the legendary Dolly Parton) and wanted to tell me a story about someone from Montana.
According to Chris, she and her husband Dan were in a double drive-thru lane at the Pigeon Forge McDonald’s in their blue Toyota van. To their right was a white SUV/van with Montana plates and some sort of decal or something that said Sidney, Montana. Chris wasn’t exactly sure what the make or model was.
The Montana van placed their order and pulled into the single drive-thru lane just ahead of Chris and Dan. As they pulled up to pay for the order, the cashier (Reba, according to Chris) told her, “Yours is paid for. The people ahead of you paid for your meal.”
“By this time they were already gone and I didn’t get a chance to thank them,” said Chris. “I’ve heard about people doing this but you don’t think of someone from that far away paying for your meal. I just want to say, ‘Thank you and God bless you from Dan and Chris.”
And by telling me this story, so you have, Chris. I’m including your story in this week’s newsletter and it will also appear in Sunday’s Sidney Herald in hopes that the message gets out to this benevolent person.
While it may have somewhat surprised or shocked Dan and Chris, it probably doesn’t surprise many folks around here. It’s just another example of Montana people being Montana people.