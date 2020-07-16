The Governor has made a habit of siloed decision-making when it comes to COVID-19 responses. This lack of communication and coordination is a disservice to the safety and wellbeing of Montana’s students, families, and educators.
While I appreciate that the Governor has allocated $75 million of the $1.3 billion to support schools from Montana’s federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, he once again announced his decision without ever bringing the Office of Public Instruction experts to the table.
Since March 15, my agency has in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation offered language, data, and support to aid in good decision-making for students and schools. From closing schools to deciding how to open them again, the Governor’s decision-making process has been random and confusing.
The lack of responses from him and his refusal to bring state education experts to the table reflect an arrogant style of governing. It continues to be evident that the Governor will use any method for political gain, including this pandemic that is impacting our Montana families and students.
Elsie Arntzen is the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction