Well last week I told you I got sick but was getting better. I suppose I shouldn’t have tempted fate because I went to the hospital instead.
I was sleeping badly with pain in my left side that hurt when I breathed deeply. Occasional shortness of breath was alarming and I was boosting myself with sports oxygen.
But we needed groceries so I told my son to drive us to the grocery store for some shopping. My son drives well but only has a learner’s permit because scheduling driving tests is a nightmare these days so I had to go with him. (He’d better pass his test next month because the next available slot will be in June.)
So we drive into town and every bump on the road is agony. Then my son went in to do the grocery shopping and just sitting in the car was agony.
“Son, put the groceries in the trunk, get me a bottle of water, and take me to the ER.”
Son looks a little white but keeps calm and gets me to the ER at our local Avera. They got me into a wheelchair and a gown. (I have to say it’s not often I hardly notice young ladies ripping my shirt off, but I was distracted.)
“Please put this mask on,” and I try to comply.
I rip it off.
“I’m sorry this is choking me.”
They slip a nasal canula on me and turn on the O-two.
“Bet you’d like something for that pain?”
“Listen, I am not a pain-prone person. I avoid pain medication whenever practicable. Now gimme some damn drugs!”
Doc explains they’ll give me Tordol which he describes as, “Ibuprofin’s bigger tougher brother.”
Right about now I notice they’ve stuck a number of holes in me and installed a tap in my right arm.
Techs wheel in an X-ray and get a pic of my chest.
“Get out of the room son, I don’t want my grandchildren to be twelve-toed albinos.”
Then it’s a trip in the chair to the CAT scan room where a computer imperiously orders me to breath, stop breathing, and resume breathing which the machine dips me in and out.
And somewhere along the line they do an EKG to make sure I’m not having a heart attack like the one that killed my father last summer.
Doc goes through the moving pictures of my lungs and announces I have a pulmonary embolism, i.e. blood clots in my lungs.
Now why didn’t that occur to me? Stupid, stupid!
It’s “covid pneumonia,” i.e. not the Covid itself but a secondary infection. But soon they had me feeling so much better I got the best night’s sleep I’d had in days – in the hospital.
So the doctor introduces herself and by this time I’m able to chat and ask her about her accent.
“I’m from Serbia.”
“Hey I lived there!”
This becomes the talk of the hospital.
So I’m put on a regimen of antibiotics, pain meds and blood thinners and I’m home the next afternoon. Home health care worker shows up next day to do an assessment and talk about physical and occupational therapy.
No big deal in general but I’m hoping the blood thinners are a temporary reason. But the big bonus is I’m in almost no pain. And best of all I’m sleeping well again.
Durn glad I didn’t decide to tough this one out!