I wrote this article last year around Christmas time and got a few responses. So I figured I would run it again, just in case someone didn’t see it the first time. If you bought or received a poinsettia and are thinking about throwing it out after the New Year, you don’t necessarily have to.
Like any good Extension Agent, I went to the internet to find what Extension had to offer in regards to information about this interesting plant. What I found was a very informative factsheet from Colorado State University Extension (which can be found at http://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/poinsettias-7-412/) and I thought that I would share some of it with you.
The most interesting part about this factsheet for me was the history. Poinsettias are native to Mexico and were cultivated by the Aztecs. In the 17th century, Franciscan priests near Taxco noticed the plant blooming during the Christmas season and that was the root of it becoming so ingrained in our traditional holiday settings. From there, a U.S. botanist and minister to Mexico, Joel R. Poinsett collected some plants and sent them back to his home in 1825. He shared these plants with friends and now Dec.12 is National Poinsettia Day.
There is quite a bit more about the history of how this plant made it to America but if you are interested in that I would encourage you to visit the website and read about it. What I really want to focus on are the steps to get your poinsettia to “reflower” so that you can enjoy it for holidays to come. To do that there are basically 4 steps to follow.
1. Around late March or early April, remove the bracts and part of the stem. Leave three or four leaves on each remaining stem.
2. Re-pot the plant into the next-size-larger pot some time around late spring/early summer. Any potting soil will work for this. Just make sure that you provide some fertilizer (super phosphate is encouraged) when doing so. The pot can remain inside or it can be moved outside in a shady area after the danger of the first frost has passed.
3. As the plant continues to grow, prune any tall, growth stems to keep a nice shape to the plant. It is encouraged to do this at intervals of six weeks but not after late August.
4. Poinsettias are short-day photoperiodic plants which means that they set buds and flower as nights get longer. If you are keeping your plant indoors it needs as much sunshine during the day as possible but beginning around the first of October it will need at least 14 hours of interrupted darkness between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. To accomplish this complete darkness is it suggested to place something over the plant that will not let any light in for these 14 hours. Once color starts to show in the bracts, this covering can come off.
I know that for most people a poinsettia is seen as a plant that is bought or given to them once a year and after the holiday season has ended it goes in the trash and then a new one is purchased the next year. But it doesn’t have to be that way. With a little bit of care and maintenance you can have the same plant for many years.
As always, if you have questions about these plants, I would encourage you to visit the website listed above, but you are always welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.