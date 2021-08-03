For a country that doesn’t show up to vote, we sure are a political bunch.
It seems everything a person does these days is scrutiized as having political motives, and I mean everything.
Take, say, buying a fast food hamburger.
Since being here, I go to Burger King for my fast food fix and usually buy a Whopper.
I’m sure someone somewhere will read this and shout, “You’re Big Macphobic and you hate the dairy industry because you did not order the Whopper with cheese!”
Whoa!?!? I just wanted a burger and the Burger King app on my phone has some great discounts (the McApp only has a coupon for McCafe drinks), their dining room is open and BK is closer to where I work and live.
I’m a little surprised they didn’t suggest I wanted to return to British rule because I support “a king” over “a clown.”
Still another might chime in, “All burger eaters are just a bunch of bovine-munching sheep who support cruelty to animals! You need to think for yourself and get a veggie sub or salad so cows can live out a happy life!”
I would reply that I eat beef to reduce the cow population and help control methane levels but somehow I don’t think that would help.
The point is, everything in this world is not political... well, that is unless you’re a conspiracy theorist. In that case, you’re right. Everything is. Including that person behind you.
Let’s take, getting the COVID vaccine, for example. After all, the numbers seem to be going up again and there is a renewed push for everyone to get vaccinated.
There are many who believe the COVID vaccine is a power-grab to shift the nation to socialism. For the sake of argument, if that is the case, then both parties are responsible and support the shift to socialism.
Both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have supported the vaccine. President Trump was the one who put the wheels in motion to allow for widespread distribution and now President Biden is pushing for full compliance. Both support the vaccine. You can’t twist it or slant it any other way. That being the case, both would be pushing for socialism if that turns out the be the motive.
Do not take this as an endorsement for or even against the vaccine. It is neither.
Consider me Switzerland. I’m not taking sides because I understand both and I actually support both. I have publically shown support for both on more than one occasion and will continue to do so.
Here are a few of my stances:
Yes, the vaccine was rushed and it is possible we do not know the full extent of side effects. I am still waiting on a zombie apocalypse but so far-so good.
No, I do not believe the government is implanting trackers with the virus. That is, unless you are on their “list,” in which case they will definitely implant one in you while you sleep.
Yes, I believe people should have a choice as to whether or not to get it.
No, I do not believe the non-vaccinated should be singled out and treated differently and I am against vaccine passports.
Yes, I am against door-to-door intrusion by government officials asking my vaccine staus.
No, I am not agaist the government making every reasonable effort to encourage people to get the vaccine short of the above mentioned intrusion.
Yes, my statements are pretty much all over the place.
No, I’m not going to change my mind.
Am I vaccinated? You can probably guess by my fourth response I’m not going to tell you. You can make any conclusion you want from this but the truth is, you still have a 50/50 chance of being wrong.
The bottom line is, it really doesn’t matter what I think or whether I am or not. It only matters what you think and whether or not you are. I challenge you to look for independent information about the vaccine, both for and against, and make up your own mind. I also suggest you discuss this with your immediate family because that’s who will have to live with the decision you make, either way.
At least you know I won’t fault you regardless of your decision.
I think I’ll stop here and go to (unnamed fast food restaurant) and get a (unnamed sandwich of undisclosed type).