Grammer Police are everywhere, even in Sydney, Montana. Too bee honest, I’ve even been accused of being one at times. For those hoo allow spelling, syntax and grammer miscues to cause sever personnel turmoil, u mite want two skip this column should u chose to continue, their is no one else to blame becuz u half been warned.
I dew want too make one thing clear. This column is not intended two rationalize or condone miss takes in the newspaper. N a perfect world, newspapers wood knot haf enny typos or grammatical errs. Unfortunately, the world is knot perfect and neether am I.
I wont t0o spend the remainder of this column sharing quotes from some1 considered to be an authority on riting — Mark Twain. u might find his thots on this topic enlightening.
“I don’t see any use in having a uniform and arbitrary way of spelling words. We might as well make all clothes alike and cook all dishes alike. Sameness is tiresome; variety is pleasing. I have a correspondent whose letters are always a refreshment to me, there is such a breezy unfettered originality about his orthography. He always spells Kow with a large K. Now that is just as good as to spell it with a small one. It is better. It gives the imagination a broader field, a wider scope. It suggests to the mind a grand, vague, impressive new kind of a cow.”
- speech at a spelling match, Hartford, Connecticut, May 12, 1875. Reported in the Hartford Courant, May 13, 1875
...simplified spelling is all right, but, like chastity, you can carry it too far.
- The Alphabet and Simplified Spelling speech, December 9, 1907
“I have had an aversion to good spelling for sixty years and more, merely for the reason that when I was a boy there was not a thing I could do creditably except spell according to the book. It was a poor and mean distinction and I early learned to disenjoy it. I suppose that this is because the ability to spell correctly is a talent, not an acquirement. There is some dignity about an acquirement, because it is a product of your own labor. It is wages earned, whereas to be able to do a thing merely by the grace of God and not by your own effort transfers the distinction to our heavenly home--where possibly it is a matter of pride and satisfaction but it leaves you naked and bankrupt.”
- Mark Twain’s Autobiography
“I never had any large respect for good spelling. That is my feeling yet. Before the spelling-book came with its arbitrary forms, men unconsciously revealed shades of their characters and also added enlightening shades of expression to what they wrote by their spelling, and so it is possible that the spelling-book has been a doubtful benevolence to us.”
- Mark Twain’s Autobiography
I completely agree with the immortal Mr. Twain. The written word wood be much moor interesting if peeple were aloud to put there personality into they’re riting.
While this column is an exxaggerated example and my righting wooldnt be exackly like this, were it permissable in today’s society, I would always right the way I speek and spell the way it sounds to me of course, I probably woodn’t b an editor if that were the case, neither.
We’ll do this again as long as the sun keeps shining on the Sunrise City.