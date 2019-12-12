I’ve had kind of a backwards career in journalism, all my great coups were stories I got while I was still an amateur.
I once interviewed the widow of murdered Belarusian dissident Anatoly Karpenko in Minsk, and covered the election that brought down Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic from the streets of Belgrade.
These produced hard-hitting stories that I sold for beer money or just flat gave away to “journals of much passion and small circulation,” in Prince Kropotkin’s fortunate phrase.
After a while even I could see this was stupid, so I packed up my little family and went back to school in Oklahoma to study journalism on a graduate fellowship and turn pro.
Since then I’ve worked for small rural newspapers in flyover country. Which provided the title of my Kindle ebook “The View from Flyover Country” – shameless plug.
You might think this would leave me bored and restless. Nothing of the kind!
Call it sour grapes if you will, but local newspapers are where real solid journalism is done. By poorly paid but honest and conscientious men and women.
But like any journalist I keep my eye out for a story that might get me noticed beyond our little communities, I’m only human.
In particular I’ve been trying to years to get an interview with any young woman working in certain vice and confidence games.
Confidence games; women who prey on lonely old guys.
It starts on a dating site, or sometimes an email appeal out of the blue A young lady – or alleged young lady, will express an interest in you with a declaration that for her, “age is just a number.”
The stories are always similar enough that there appears to be a script. Often orphaned, just out of an abusive relationship, hints of a fortune they have been cheated out of but any day etc.
Oh, and they’re going abroad for business or school.
Then, “Omigod I just got robbed and I’m in Lagos, Nigeria and can you please send me some money to get home I’ll pay you back I swear!”
It seems odd that a con artist would even breath the word “Nigeria” given how famous for con games it is, but experts say that’s how they avoid wasting time with people who are on to them.
What I like to do is string them along, then when the appeal for money comes, I tell them I’ve been on to them from the beginning – but that I’d like an interview. I offer to pay for their time and guarantee anonymity, but so far no takers.
Vice; this involves a straight up pitch for online porn/chat. I’ve never patronized such in case you wondered, but I got a lead I’ve tried to follow up.
I found out the girls selling online porn/chat were recent college graduates who’d previously been working as waitresses. (Very few people realize how much of your life is an open book in the Internet Age.)
My theory is that young girls graduate college with heavy debt loads and no job prospects, an all too common story these days.
Somehow they get recruited into online porn. It’s not exactly prostitution, there is no physical contact with customers. It’s possibly not even illegal.
But it’s degrading. I want to know how it happens, who’s profiting and how they recruit. Or is it just an idea that gets passed around?
Again, I guarantee anonymity and offer to pay for their time but no takers. I can hardly blame them.