Michigan to Montana
After I officially accepted the job with the Sidney Herald, it was time to pack for the long trip across the country. I loaded up my 2012 Ford Escape, with the things I needed to survive (including my tv), and the journey from Lansing, Michigan, to Sidney, Montana, was off and running by 7:15 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.
As the drive began, I put my new apartment address into the GPS on my phone. It gave me two different sets of directions. One option was to take the shorter route through Chicago, Illinois, which would have taken, according to the map, a little over 19 hours. The other option was to drive through the upper peninsula of Michigan, which would likely add two hours or so to the already long trip. With my dad in the car alongside with me, we weighed the options.
Having lived in Illinois for six years as a child and having been to Chicago several times in my life, nothing quite equates to the amount of traffic there no matter the time of day. We figured the time of arrival estimated by the GPS probably didn’t accurately factor in Chicago traffic so, after a brief discussion, we got on the exit heading towards what in Michigan is called “Up North.”
This was a cool opportunity for me. While I always prefer to take the shorter routes, I liked this idea. Having spent the majority my life in Michigan, I have never actually been to the “U.P.” This was a chance for me to see and drive over the Mackinac Bridge, a 26,372-foot suspension bridge that connects the upper and lower peninsulas of the state. If I may say, it’s incredible. Plus, in my dad’s mind, these extra couple hours would give him more time to give me some guidance, input and life lessons I have heard 100 times over. That’s what parents do.
Eventually, after driving about as north as you can go in the state of Michigan for roughly eight hours, we reached Wisconsin. At that point, we thought it was a good plan to try and reach Fargo, North Dakota, by the end of the night. With that in mind, we made a hotel reservation to ensure us a stopping point. Unfortunately, the rain began to pick up in Minnesota, and when it got dark, it became difficult to see. Because we had a reservation, we felt we had no choice but to keep going. When we finally got there after 17 hours on the road, it was disappointing to find out that the reservation that forced us to drive without being able to see very well was not found (they gave us a room anyway).
The next morning, we once again got back in the car to finish the final six hours of the trip, at least that’s what my GPS said. We were impressed by the giant farms and the North Dakota landscape. However, we were not the least bit impressed with the accuracy of my GPS directions. The unnecessary detour that it sent us on for a road closure that didn’t actually exist cost us another 45 minutes. Despite it all, we made it to my move in appointment by 4 p.m., Mountain Time. The 80 MPH speed limit on I-94 once we crossed into Montana helped make up time (we had never seen a speed limit that high).
After moving my stuff in, we made it to the Sidney homecoming football game in time to see the kickoff. I was very impressed with both the size and enthusiasm of the crowd. I’m excited to work and cover sports in this community that clearly supports and appreciates youth athletics. See you at the games.