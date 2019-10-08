One month down in a life test on the Great Plains
I’m officially nearing the end of my first month here in Sidney and my first real journalism job at the Sidney Herald. Having been busier in my first month here than ever before at any other job, I thought it would be good for me to sort of document for our readers what my experience has been like so far.
When I first started at the Sidney Herald on Sept. 16, I knew this is where I belonged. Writing is what I was meant to do. When I interviewed for the position, I made it quite clear that my math skills were sub-par at best, and I jokingly explained that was the reason I decided to be a writer. That, of course, is not the sole reason to behind my career choice, but it had a role. More importantly, I like it, and I thought I was pretty good at it.
Fast forward one month, and do I still think I’m good at it? Yes, but I need a lot of work. I’ve had some rough days since I have been here. Trust me; it has nothing to do with the wonderful people in this community. Some of the people that I’ve met and interacted with here are among the most kind and generous people I’ve met in my life. It’s just the fact that I have a lot of new responsibilities, I’m 19 hours away from my family and friends back in Michigan, and even farther from my mom in Florida, so it’s hard. To say it’s been overwhelming at times would be an understatement.
My background is in sports. That’s all I covered and reported on throughout college. Having the opportunity to venture out and diversify my work has been truly one of the best parts of this job. On the other hand, some of my non-sports related assignments have been scary and uncomfortable for me. I have to continue to improve and get better. In the first piece I ever wrote, I said you have to learn to be comfortable in the uncomfortable, and I’m working at that every day.
The first football game I covered was Fairview. That was the first time I ever covered football from a sideline. I genuinely felt like a kid on Christmas Day. That opportunity was so surreal for me to watch football not just as a fan of the game, but as an employee covering it. The same goes for all the volleyball games I have covered. Did I know a lot about volleyball? No. Now I’m here as one of the biggest volleyball fans in the area. Those matches to me are so enjoyable and exciting. But so far, I’m not quite feeling like a kid on Christmas Day yet when covering topics unrelated to anything I’ve written about in the past. I feel more like a deer in the headlights, and that’s going to take time to overcome.
I guess the ultimate question for me is, have I had any thoughts since being here about wanting to leave and go home? I’m happy to report that the answer is “only a few times.” Surprisingly, I’ve handled being out here so much better than I anticipated I would because I’m not very independent. I’m working on a career I love, but the people I love are far away. Aside from maintaining my health and managing my type 1 diabetes well, nothing is more important to me than my friends and family.
I have had days where I thought I wouldn’t make it with the stress that I feel being out here alone. I need my family, and I will always do anything for them. But I’ve realized that while this was my sole decision to move out here and pursue my dream, it’s also their dream for me. They worry about me (my parents tell me that’s their job), but they believe I should follow my dreams, and they support me anyway that they can. They’ve been tremendous in every way throughout this whole experience as have my coworkers. I truly couldn’t have asked to end up with a better group of people to be around and work with every day. I mention how important family is to me and while I’m out here and even in the future, I’ll still consider them that.
I have had good days with tons of confidence; I have had bad days with none. I have had days where I ask myself that question is if I can do this? After one month, I can say that I believe I can do this.
So, yes, I have had a few thoughts about wanting to go home. My twin brother and I have even talked about it over the phone, but I think we all have moments of doubt that we need to overcome. To me, this is the greatest job in the world, but it’s also the biggest test for me personally and professionally. I was never the greatest test taker in school, but this is a test in life that I have promised myself and others that I need to pass. I think we should all follow our dreams wherever they take us. If doing that wasn’t at least a little bit scary, then the dream probably wasn’t big enough.