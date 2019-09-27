Settling into my new life
I’ll be honest, when I got to Montana this past weekend, I was scared. Not necessarily in a way like frightened or uneasy, more so just nervous. Yes, of course, the nerves of diabetes and being on my own come into play (mostly with my parents), but because I have never been here, never been so far away from family, never written for a real paper or had this amount of work. I have written for my college newspaper, but this is a whole new ballgame.
People are going to know who I am. That’s crazy to think about. In a small town, with covering the news and events, it’s almost as if you’re a mini-celebrity. I’m just a quiet, witty dude who loves sports and loves to write. Fortunately, that’s what I get to do for a living, and I’ll always do the best I can for myself, for my paper and for the community.
Am I happy here? Yes. Is this my dream job? Absolutely. That’s the best and worst part about it. I’m living my dream by the age of 25, it’s also a lot to live up to the standards I set for myself. Coming into this job, I had a disadvantage with lack of experience. The only experience I have is covering sports. I have never covered anything else to date. I have other interests, I want to try and cover other things (sports being primarily my main focus), but it’s all new to me.
It’s different, I’m going to be put in scenarios or covering things where I may look like a deer in the headlights at first, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. That’s how you grow by learning to be comfortable in the uncomfortable.
I have always been shy, often rather reluctant to speak up. Throughout my life, being shy and wanting to be a journalist didn’t go well together. The first time I ever had to go up to someone and interview them my heart was about to pop out of my chest and I felt like I was going to throw up (I can’t physically throw up, story for another day). But overtime, with the little experience that I have gained prior to this job, that fear doesn’t really exist anymore.
I want to be successful; I want to be here a long time; I want to leave this community when it’s all said and done with work that I’m proud of and friends that I can keep. Nothing I feel right now is unusual, I feel like we all go through things like this when we start something new and have a big change in our lives. As I continue to write, grow and learn within the community, the better and more confident I’ll become.
This is only the beginning for me. I’m still learning, growing (literally and figuratively), also still trying to figure out this fancy camera I was provided (took me an hour to figure out how to just take a photo). Suffice it to say, it’s been a while since I used a camera other than the one on my phone. Through all that, as each day has passed since I moved out here, I have realized this was the best decision I could have ever made. Sure, there’s already been some lonely moments and frequent phone calls with friends and family, but every moment, good or bad, has been worth it. There’s no place I’d rather start than right here at the Sidney Herald. I can’t think of a better city, a better community, a better group of people to live out this dream with me.