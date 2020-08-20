The Montana Board of Crime Control reported 23,279 Montana arrests and seizures of marijuana from individuals in Montana from 2008–18. I tried to calculate the cost to the taxpayers; it was a big number.
As I looked at these big expenses to the state, community, and individuals I could not help but realize what a huge waste of time and resources these arrests are.
Thieves, rapists and murderers are out doing their evil while we waste time prosecuting victimless crimes for personal choices some might not agree with. As a seven-term state legislator and former state budget director for three governors, I know when it is time to cut the fat on wasteful spending.
It’s time to stop wasting money and resources on arresting people for small amounts of marijuana in Montana. It’s costly, irrational, leads to racial inequality in the justice system, and doesn’t reflect the values of freedoms that are part of the Montana ethos I love and have strived to maintain in my 50+ years of public service to Montana.
In Montana, those 21 years and older should have the choice of using adult beverages and possessing small quantities of marijuana for their own use. Marijuana has been legal in Canada for four years now with few negative impacts.
Research in Colorado and Washington indicates that legalization has reduced the rate of juvenile use in those states. Plus, Colorado has generated over a billion dollars in marijuana tax revenue so far. The benefits are huge, and few downsides have shown out.
Montana has had medical marijuana since 2004, and while we had some tweaks and program adjustments over the years, we currently have 40,000 medical marijuana patients in Montana and have not seen evidence of an explosion of crime or impaired driving by those consumers.
As a Montanan, I value my freedoms, even if I don’t personally enjoy them.
I do not, nor have I ever used cannabis in any form. But I believe adults should have the right to make that decision. It seems such an unneeded restriction of my choice, as an adult, to enjoy what I wish.
Why not tell me I can’t enjoy alcoholic beverages? Oh right, we tried that once and the voters repealed alcohol prohibition in Montana in 1926. The voters accepted state licensing and control and authorized the right of adults to make the decision to use alcohol.
Licensing and control of cannabis is what Montanans will have the chance to vote on in November.
License, tax and control. Let adults decide if they want to use cannabis. The proposed tax on adult use of marijuana would be great for roads and bridges, and considering the economic strain COVID-19 is putting on the economy, I welcome the $50 million a year in marijuana tax revenue the Montana Governor’s budget office has projected for 2025.
Join me and Vote Yes on I-190 and CI-118, Montana’s complementary marijuana legalization ballot initiatives when you vote this fall.
Dave Lewis served in the Budget Office under four governors and in the Montana legislature for 14 years.