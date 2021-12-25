Well, Santa has made his rounds, families have gathered for the big Christmas feast and young ones are already bored with their gifts. It’s the day after Christmas.
WE PAUSE FOR THIS IMPORTANT MESSAGE
OK, I realize you’re not likely reading this the day after Christmas. Since the Unites States Post Office is closed on Christmas Day, newspapers had to be printed and delivered a day earlier than normal so it’s more likely you’re reading this on Dec. 24 than Dec. 26. I just liked the opening line and went with it anyway. Call me a psychic or medium if you will, despite the fact that I am closer to XXL than medium.
WE NOW RESUME OUR REGULAR COLUMN — ALREADY IN PROGRESS
With the year winding down, I still have some unfinished business with 2021. Back in September I penned a column called “What is the measure of a true Montanan?” Which included some of the insights I had gained about being a true resident of this state. Paula Peterson-Warnock replied to that newsletter with a list of her own. I had good intentions of publishing her list but just haven’t got around to it. Until now.
Here are more measures of a true Montanan:
If meat and potatoes are your main staple of diet… you might be a Montanan.
If you are of Scandinavian heritage…
If unless you are a a 2nd or 3rd generation from an Immigrant, somewhere in your family you have some American Indian…
If you are only one to three generations from grandparents that were pioneers that settled the community. They built their own houses and planted all the trees in your yard…
If gardening and canning each year is for a significant portion of what you eat…
If you’ve even got stuck by a Barbwire fence…
I you have ever had to chase escaped cows at 5 a.m…
If you know what a “white out” is…
If you know what a “head bolt heater” is on your vehicle and you have one…
If you have never used chains on your tires in ice and snow and not sure you even have a set…
If you’ve ever participated in branding cattle…
If you have become proficient in carpentry, painting and general DIY because there are not the a lot of businesses to hire it done…
If you know what lefse and lutefisk are and you have eaten these at a church dinner…
If getting up past 6 a.m. is considered “sleeping in”…
You have a phobia of being lazy. The best compliment you can have is being considered “a good worker”…
If Billings, MT, with a population of 100,000 is considered a big city…
If you have more churches than bars (but do have both) in your hometown…
If mild hot sauce makes your eyes water and nose run…
This isn’t exactly unfinished business, but I did want to bring a little attention to a great literacy program offered in Richland County (as well as nationwide). I’m talking about The Imagination Library.
Reading is essential to success in life and experts unanimously agree that the habit of reading begins at a very early age. Along with that, a parent or guardian reading to their child also instills the importance of reading and can create a stronger bond as well.
One obstacle to developing good reading habits is the lack of books in the home, especially homes where income is limited. Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library to help break down that barrier by placing books in the home of young people free of charge.
The Imagination Library consists of 60 books, delivered once each month, beginning with the children’s classic The Little Engine That Could. Each month a new book will arrive at the child’s home free of charge.
This program is available to Sidney residents through the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County free of charge. The requirements are simple. The applicant must be a county resident; an adult must submit an official application; and the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County must be notified of any address changes.
Once registered, books should start arriving in 8-10 weeks.
To find out more about this program or to find how how to obtain an official registration form, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County at 406-433-6763.
We’ll discuss my New Year’s resolutions next week… if I have made any by that time.