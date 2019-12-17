The news from New York last week offered a grim reminder that we cannot stop worrying about our children once they leave home.
Eighteen-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors was murdered in a park near campus by three boys, reportedly between the ages of 13 and 15 in what was described as a robbery gone bad.
Thirteen for God’s sake!
Another tragedy might have gone unnoticed but for an obscure legal loophole allowed the killer to be released even before the victim’s funeral.
Jose Zambrano Rodriguez, a 26-year-old game designer was fatally injured outside a Brooklyn nightclub by a single punch to the head by someone who’d asked him for a cigarette.
Apparently there is something in New York law called the “one-punch rule,” meaning if someone dies as a result of only one punch they can’t charge murder or even manslaughter because they can’t prove intent.
The alleged killer is out on bail after being charged with misdemeanor assault.
You can look up the details, I haven’t the heart or the space to go into them.
I am however going to draw some lessons from these cases, but I’m going to be cowardly and careful because I haven’t the stomach for the grief you get for talking honestly these days.
Both victims might have avoided their fate by exercising minimal caution. Don’t venture at night alone into a park known to be dangerous. When approached by an aggressive panhandler (alleged to be a member of the Latin Kings gang btw) be polite but wary, keep your distance. Consider leaving the area.
This is where I get called a heartless victim blamer. I get called that whenever I point out asking how a victim of a crime could have avoided it is a reasonable question.
Which is odd. Would you call someone who asks how a house fire could have been prevented a victim blamer?
But if the crime is rape, that’s exactly what you’re going to be called. The visceral fear is so overwhelming it’s difficult to talk rationally about it.
About violent crime in general, for pointing out that it is largely concentrated within a sub-culture where violence is more normalized than typical middle-class culture, and I don’t mean venturing an opinion I mean referring to statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice, I’ve not only been called nasty names I have ironically been threatened with violence.
There are I believe three basic problems that keep us from talking rationally about violence: fear, ego, and selfishness.
Fear; we don’t want to face what makes us afraid. We don’t even want to admit it exists. And if we do, we face the anger and resentment of those who don’t want to hear what needs to be said nor questions which need to be asked.
Ego; it’s a perverse feature of the male ego that no matter how much a man might proclaim himself to be committed to peace and non-violence, if you tell him he knows nothing about violence he will react with the fury of a man whose masculinity has been insulted.
Selfishness kicks in when you advise people to avoid risky behaviors. Don’t get involved with hard drugs. Don’t sleep with other men’s wives and girlfriends. Don’t get passed out drunk in a room full of strange men. Don’t flip off that driver who cut you off in traffic. Nothing good ever happens after midnight, so be home by then.
Victim blaming? No, learning from victims is not the same as blaming them.