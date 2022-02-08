Tester fights for right to repair

I’ve been a farmer my whole life. When it’s harvest time, I know I have a short window to get the crop harvested.
I can tell you, there’s nothing more frustrating than having a crop in the field, ready to harvest, but you can’t get it done because you’ve got a piece of equipment that’s broken down.
Well not very many years ago, you could pull out your tools and get to work fixing it yourself.
But in recent years, big equipment manufacturers have made that nearly impossible.
They’ve made it harder and harder for folks to work on their equipment themselves—forcing them to go to an authorized mechanic and pay full retail for necessary repairs.
These manufacturers have prevented producers from fixing their own machines to bolster corporate profits at the expense of family farmers and ranchers. It’s unacceptable.
That’s why, this week, I introduced my Agriculture Right to Repair Act to ensure producers have the right to repair their own equipment by requiring manufacturers to make available any part, software, or tool required to diagnose and fix these machines.
Farmers operate in tight windows and on tight margins. They need to be able to repair their own equipment so they can do their jobs, make a living, and produce the food that feeds this nation.
I’m going to keep pushing this legislation forward, and as always, it’s an honor to serve you in the United States Senate.