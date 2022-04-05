Tester submits China Trade Cheating Restitution Act
Good news, folks—
This week, I introduced another bipartisan bill to hold China accountable and ensure America maintains our competitive edge for generations to come.
It’s no secret that China has been trying their darndest to take our position as the world’s premier economy, and they’ve relied on unfair trade practices in the process.
For nearly two decades, China has deliberately violated U.S. import laws—hurting Montana farmers and making it harder for them to compete in emerging markets.
That’s where my new China Trade Cheating Restitution Act with Republican Senators Cassidy (R-La.), Grassley (R-Iowa), and Thune (R-S.D.) comes in.
Montana farmers grow the best products in the world, and they shouldn’t be penalized for following the rules. That’s why I’m working with my colleagues across the aisle to right China’s wrong and get our honey, garlic, crawfish, and mushroom producers the resources they need to compete.
Specifically, this bipartisan legislation would:
Require Customs and Border Patrol to distribute roughly $38 million in accrued delinquency interest on the anti-dumping duties that were collected and wrongfully withheld; and
Amend the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015 to move the date of interest collected from 2014 to 2000 to account for the substantial interest that was also withheld during those 14 years.
The bottom line is our national security depends on preserving our edge over adversaries like China—whether that means having a leg up in trade, in production, in manufacturing, in infrastructure, in technology, in job creation—the list goes on.
That’s why I’ve led on other China competition bills, like my bipartisan infrastructure package that we got signed into law at the end of last year, and the America COMPETES Act that we just got out of the Senate on Monday.
These pieces of legislation are critically important for creating good-paying jobs here at home, strengthening our supply chain, and maintaining our economic advantage well into the future.
As always, it’s a great honor to serve you and I’ll keep leading the charge in the Senate to hold our adversaries accountable.