I and my family are a fairly recent transplant to Sidney, having moved here from Helena a year and a half ago. The pandemic struck shortly after our arrival and as we both work at the hospital, have not had a chance to really slow down and get to know everyone in this greatly, friendly, and generous town. Despite this fact, having returned from vacation just this past Saturday (June 12th) to see half of the large maple tree in our front yard laying very close to the house, we had so many people offering to help us clean up without being asked. "What can we do?", "Do you have a chainsaw?", "Are you wanting this to burn over the winter?" Were just some of the helpful questions neighbors and, until this point, strangers stopped to ask me as I began to trim what I could off the tree with the tools I had on hand.
I want to give a special thanks to my neighbor across the road, Ted and his son Danny for their help with their chainsaw and trailer, without which I would be hand cutting that huge limb for the next 2 weeks.
Beyond that though, say what you will about small towns and communities... but there is no better place to raise a family. People may know your business... heck, I get reports of what my teenage daughter is doing all the time from people... which is a blessing and a curse at times; but they also know when to step in and offer a hand you desperately need without making you feel like a burden.
We hear all the time about how America is losing its moral compass and it is becoming dangerous, etc. However, the reports are coming from metropolitan areas. You want or need to see moral leadership and kindness? Go to rural communities like our own here in Sidney. There is a reason why Central US and even up to here is called the heartland of America. We are its soul. Maybe if people left the city bustle for a few weeks and interacted in such small communities from time to time... once they get past the lack of distraction of shopping and entertainment, they would find that which they claim does not exist... human decency.
Thank you for accepting my family and I Sidney! We are happy to be here, and I offer my services, limited though they may be, to anyone that asks for my help. If I am able, I will be there.
Thanks!
Shawn Storm