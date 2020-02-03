Hey folks, it’s February, which means we’re closer to spring. I know the groundhog didn’t see his shadow, which means an early spring in Pennsylvania, but in North Dakota and Montana, I fear winter’s just getting started.
For those of you who have cabin fever but don’t have The New York Times crossword puzzle to pass the time, I’ve got the next best thing — the Tony Bender Winter Survival Pop Quiz:
1. A sign you live in North Dakota:
a. You marry a girl for her tractor
b. You shovel snow with a grain scoop
c. When you go to Minneapolis you still wave at every car
d. You know Mt. Rushmore ain’t here
2. The most egregious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub ever is:
a. Bananarama
b. Thin Lizzy
c. Thin Mints
d. Milo Hatzenbuhler the Strasburg Superstar
3. Something surprising about about Alan Dershowitz:
a. Is often out-lawyered by his cat
b. Even keeps his underwear on in the shower
c. Sang backup on a Pink Floyd album
d. He’s making it up as he goes along
4. What’s the correct spelling?
a. Knoepfla
b. Knoephla
c. Knephla
d. Angioplasty
5. Great Britain just left the:
a. EU
b. IOU
c. E-I-E-I-O
d. IUD
6. Who will survive the contravirus?
a. Hermits
b. The unpopular people in school
c. Prisoners in solitary confinement
d. Ice fishermen
7. The South Dakota Legislature wants to crack down on:
a. Transformers
b. Transgenders
c. Transistor radios
d. Compassion
8. The only thing we have to fear is:
a. John Bolton’s mustache
b. Running out of beer
c. Liver and onions
d. Legalized marijuana
9. Do noodles belong in chili?
a. No, they belong in Italy
b. What, are you some kind of maniac?
c. Okay, boomer
d. I’m telling Mom
10. Your dog:
a. Wants to go for a ride
b. Is a good boy
c. Deserves a bite of your sandwich
d. Is barking at nothing just to make you think you’re going deaf or that there are ghosts in the room
Bonus: “Some assembly required” is:
a. An understatement
b. A scheme to keep hex wrenches relevant
c. The way IKEA takes over the world while we’re distracted
d. Un-American
Answers: 1. c; 2. d; 3. b; 4. d; 5. c; 6. b; 7. d; 8. a; 9. d; 10. d; Bonus b. Grading: 11-9 correct: You can skip the ACT’s. Just give them this score, professor. 6-8 correct: Knock three times on the ceiling if it’s C, twice on the pipes if the answer is B. Bang on the trashcan if it’s a curveball. 3-5 correct: Why do you keep answering E? 0-2 correct: Billy’s a smart kid, he’s just not applying himself.