The things I'm not going to write about
Well, here it is. I'm backed into a corner. It's deadline, and I don't want to write about anything. Even though I get paid $100 per word. This is some winter funk I've got going on.
Part of the problem, I think, is my schedule is off. I've actually been sleeping straight through for about a week, which is a miracle in itself. I'm probably dehydrated. If I were a burglar, I would never burgle the home of an aging male at 3:30 a.m. because we're usually awake, a little irritable, and probably armed with a fork and the last slice of cheesecake.
I know part of the reason I'm feeling sluggish is I've been off my vitamin regimen for about a week. When I have a busy week, I want to get going right away in the morning, so I don't think I have time to take all my vitamins. I take so many supplements I should get up 10 minutes early to do it. Ten minutes! Do you know what I could get done in 10 minutes!? Twiddling my thumbs mostly, but that's not the point.
If I were to really be effective with my time management I would take my vitamins while Gus the Wonder Pug circles in the yard looking for the exact right spot to pee. Okay, we're four paragraphs in, and we've already discussed urination twice. And we still have $37,000 to go. My cat could write a better column just by walking across the keyboard.
Another thing I don't want to write about this week is NDSU Bison football. Sacrilege, around these parts, I know. But. I. Don't. Care. And don't blame the vitamins. If I were taking my vitamins, I would simply not care with more energy. Oh, I realize they're fine young men, yadda-yadda, representing our fine state, something, something, and ain't we great, yawn, but it's like a bulldozer in a demolition derby. Just once, I want the Pinto to win.
And for sure I don't want to write about the Minnesota Vikings, the Pintos of the NFC North. They reliably give us hope each season, and then the gas tank explodes. I do think fans have been a bit rough on Kirk Cousins, though, who on Saturday failed miserably at blocking for himself. When I defended him after the game, one of my 45-year-old, 265-pound friends weighed in and suggested that Cousins needed to step up into the pocket sometimes. You know, become more nimble, like my friend, the Monday morning quarterback coach.
I don't want to spend any time discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, either. They've scandalized the British royal family by making plans to actually work for a living. Not that they'd have to. The royal family itself is worth $88 billion, and Harry's got at least $40 million laying around in petty cash.
Not that duchessing is easy, mind you. The queen can be a royal pain in the posterior. And just signing one autograph, “Dear peasant, chin up, sincerely, Meghan Markle, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” takes longer than it does for me to take my vitamins. The real problem is the scrutiny of the British tabloids. They're so mean, the Duke and Duchess would rather be greeters at Harrah's in Vegas.
In the grand scheme of things, it's no big deal, really; it's not like Harry will be on the throne anytime soon. He's sixth in line behind his father, Prince Charles of Wales. Sixth! Meanwhile, the queen is 93 and shows no inclination of turning over the royal reins. She's like the Tom Brady of queening.
Seriously, what's Harry's motivation? Next in line after Charles is Harry's brother, Prince William Duke of Cambridge. Then comes Prince George, William's son, followed by his sister, Princess Charlotte and then Eric Trump. Prince Harry is so far down the pecking order he still has to sit at the kids table at Christmas.
That's all I'm not going to write about this week. Thank God this is over.