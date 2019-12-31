A tip o' the hat
Like everyone else, columnists have their favorites, too, so dang it, this is a tough pill to swallow. Dean Meyer, whose column, Hat Tips, has been running in these parts since 1982, is hanging up his Smith-Corona—which is like a Smith & Wesson, only more dangerous and way funnier.
You know what was happening in 1982 when Dean started writing? Well, AT&T was still a monopoly. A loaf of bread was 50¢ and a gallon of gas was 91¢. A GMC pickup would set you back $5,400. That'll get you the floor mats today. You could mail a newspaper column for 20¢ and it would actually get there. The first CD player was sold in Japan, thus ending the era of vinyl records and turntables. The first issue of USA Today was published by a guy from Eureka, SD, albeit without one columnist in a cowboy hat. It's a wonder they've survived.
How many weekly columns can you write in 38 years? Exactly 1,976. Except last week Dean missed one because he was in a Las Vegas jail, which, if you think of it, is one of the more positive outcomes of any visit to Vegas. He tried banging out a column in morse code, but instead of transcribing it, the jailbird next door just kept dancing to the beat.
You're probably wondering how I can make such scurrilous, defamatory and wildly untrue statements about a North Dakota literary icon. Easy. Dean no longer has a column with which to defend himself. That's why I'm never retiring. I'm basically writing in self-defense.
Hat Tips has caused me to laugh out loud on Mondays even when I was on another stressful deadline with the Wishek Star, where his column will be found this week for the last time. Unless he takes the bait wants to explain exactly why he ended up in the hoosegow.
Now, hoosegow isn't a word I would normally use, but it would be right at home in Dean's columns about cowboy adventures like pulling calves, outrunning enraged bulls, or even more dangerous, buying Shirley farm implements for her birthday.
There's a reason Shirley told me once that I was her favorite columnist. Sure, I never bought her a birthday gift, but then again, I never bought her a bale feeder, either. When we met, I told Shirley how much I enjoy Dean's writing, but she just wanted to talk about me. The thing is, when you live with a superstar like Dean, you don't appreciate them as much. You become accustomed to greatness. Just ask my ex-wife. Maybe it was the bale feeder.
As a guy who's been writing columns for nearly 30 years myself, I know how tough it can be to come up with new material every week. Especially if you're in jail. I sometimes wondered if Dean didn't just go out to buy a skittish horse or get between a cow and a calf on purpose just so he'd have a narrow escape to write about. The sad fact is, Dean can still type 60 wpm, he just doesn't hurdle fences the way he used to.
So who's going to step up? Not me. Although I've been scraped off a horse in a shelterbelt and outrun a Galloway bull named, fittingly, Charger, my time in the 40-yard dash these days could be measured by geologists. Oh, an adventure like that could yield one good column. In obituary form. But I'll guarantee you Lloyd Omdahl doesn't have the wheels for it, either.
So, I guess it's official: Dean Meyer, Columnist Emeritus. Unless he wants to explain those pending charges in Vegas. I'll tell you what, though, one way or another, come hell or high water, one of these days Dean and I are going to have a beer together in some West River watering hole, and that will be something. But I guess only one of us will write about it.
Later, Dean.