War on holidays
Thank God we survived the War on Thanksgiving. Actually, I didn't know there was a war going on until the president mentioned it, but apparently this has been of great concern on Fox News for quite some time.
I missed it. So, like millions of Americans, I went into Thanksgiving oblivious to the danger. It turned out OK, though. Yes, there was some aggressive elbowing at the table when the pumpkin pie was served, but that's the norm. And mom stabbed me with a fork.
I'm still a little unclear about the pretext for the War on Thanksgiving, though. I'll just say now, if it's about cranberries, take 'em. I don't care if you call it appeasement. They're not worth the fight. I'm equally puzzled by the allegations that unknown liberals want to change the name of the holiday. Personally, I don't find the name “Thanksgiving” to be particularly offensive, but I've come up with a couple of alternatives:
• Thanks-taking. Like good neighbors should, Native Americans helped out the Pilgrims when they landed at Plymouth Rock, but you know what they say, “Give them a drumstick and they'll take a mile.” About 3.8 million square miles.
• Thanks-Obama. This one appeals to both sides of the political spectrum. Conservatives would say it ironically. Progressives, on the other hand, would celebrate it like Earth Day and eat turkey-shaped tofu and kale.
Last week, according to tradition, the president pardoned a turkey. Just one. He's still tough on crime. However, if Cory Booker, a card-carrying vegan, is elected president, I guarantee you he'll free all the turkeys. Nearly 250 million of them! We don't have nearly enough parole officers.
I don't know if war was declared on Black Friday or Cyber Monday—everybody was probably too busy moving snow—but I do know we've reached the point in the season when aggrieved conservatives complain that they are being deprived of their inalienable right to say Merry Christmas or open carry tinsel. At the same time, they'll complain about Christmas merchandise in the stores in October, which is technically a War on Halloween.
I don't care much about that, however, if it wasn't a free speech issue, I'd only allow Christmas music on Christmas Day, and none of that violent “Grandma got run over by a reindeer” stuff or any passive-aggressiveness. For the love of God, let Rudolph play some reindeer games.
I know Americans love a good scrap, but I feel we are fighting too many wars on holidays on too many fronts. If I may quote one of the great strategic thinkers of our time, “You fools! You fell victim to one of the classic blunders—the most famous of which is 'never get involved in a land war in Asia'—but only slightly less well-known is this: 'Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line!'”
Speaking of the War on Italians, my brother Scott, whose day job is indoctrinating Minnesota high school students with facts, also found time a few years ago to declare War on Columbus Day, because, as it turns out, he was a pretty bad guy. Columbus, I mean. But it was only a partial victory. If I remember right, the city council changed it to Chef Boyardee Day, and I'm betting that beefaroni has claimed more victims than Columbus ever did.
You have to choose your battles. I won't go so far as to declare war on New Year's Eve, but I think it ought to be officially renamed Amateur Hour. No seasoned, self-respecting drunk goes out on December 31. It's the equivalent of putting Mario Andretti in a demolition derby.
But Valentines Day has to go. It's a total scam to convince folks to give large sums of money to jewelry stores and florists to prove they love their spouse. Wouldn't it be easier to write the check to her? Let's call it what it is—a protection racket.
The good thing is, no one runs around wishing everyone Happy Valentines Day because it would be a little creepy. I'll still say Merry Christmas, though, but it's not like I'm picking a fight or anything.