The Catholic Church is not silent
In a recent column Dick Pence quoted Montana’ state legislators, who said churches were silent on legislative issues. Montana Catholic Conference does inform individuals on church positions, providing email links for contacting their representatives. However, if a pastor shared a reflection on a parable of Jesus, it would be contrary to the message of the gospel to use that example to condemn those on the fringes of society. Jesus often associated with the outcast and one might even expect that he was the inspiration for the Special Olympics’ donation acknowledgement which states, “Thank you for accepting people as they are.”