Ah Christmas Eve with my children and our dog, and a high-pressure system cleanse. I spent Christmas between the bedroom and the bathroom.
After the onset of symptoms on Christmas Eve, which felt something like a giant hand grabbing my intestines in the middle creating immense pressure in both directions simultaneously, if you get my drift, I was barely able to rush to the car to get the presents out of the trunk and put them under the tree.
Christmas Day the kids unwrapped their presents, then brought mine to me in bed. Then happily spent the day watching TV while we exchanged Christmas good wishes through the bedroom door.
The four-legged member of our family came in periodically to offer sympathy and comfort. A comfort not to be underestimated when you don’t want your human kin to come too near.
Fortunately, intestinal distress this violent is generally short-lived and I was able to return to work the day after Christmas, although a bit wobbly. I made some discreet inquiries among my co-workers because we’d had a potluck Snack Day on Christmas Eve and I was kind of wondering if this might have been food poisoning.
No, probably not. And my supervisor said her daughter had had something similar before Christmas.
I was also a bit sad because my kids’ mother came down to pick them up to take them for the second half of the school break and I wasn’t there to say goodbye.
So next day, much improved but still limited to a liquid diet and a sandwich per day, their mother texts me with news about “the night from hell.” Both kids, just like I was.
My son texted me that it was, “The worst night of my life!”
Ordinarily I’d have dismissed that as hyperbole, but given what I’d just been through…
If I’d had any more energy I’d probably have been thoroughly ashamed of the relief I felt.
“Better her than me,” I thought.
Does that make me a bad person?
Never mind. Don’t care.
I messaged my condolences to the kids and told them they’d be better by the second day and just take it easy and drink lots of clear liquids etc.
My daughter messaged me with graphic details of how bad off she’d been, as is her wont.
My son, practical as ever, asked for recommendations on what to drink. (Water, green tea, Gatorade.)
The aftermath is a sort of low-key puny feeling not bad enough to make one skip work without feeling guilty.
I’m doing some temp work in a large office filled with cubicles. This is the first time in my life I’ve ever worked in a cubicle. All the office work I’ve ever done before was either in an open office environment or I actually had an office to myself.
And you know what? In spite of all the stereotypes from Dilbert et. al. it’s kind of nice. It’s sort of warm, cozy, and you don’t bother your neighbors with your low moans and grunts of discomfort.
Or if you do at least you don’t see their looks of annoyance.
It also occurs to me those cubical walls may perform the function of a cordon sanitaire, preventing or at least slowing down the spread of disease.
So now that I’ve spread my Christmas spirit amongst you all, let me finish with this. It was still a joyful Christmas with kids, our dog, and best wishes from friends and acquaintances.
The spirit of the season is stronger than the Christmas crud!
And a Happy New Year to you all.