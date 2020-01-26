“And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him.”
- Revelations 6-8
There has been some concern about the corona virus with a third case reported in the U.S.
There have been as of the time of writing almost 2,000 confirmed cases in China, resulting in more than fifty deaths. Most cases are in Wuhan, capitol of Hubei province in central China. About forty cases have been reported outside China so far.
Why are authorities concerned? The city has been closed off to travel and foreign governments, including ours, are concerned about evacuating their citizens.
To begin with, a mortality rate of roughly 2.5 percent is kind of a big deal these days. We haven’t experienced anything like the mortality of once-common diseases such as smallpox, diptheria, and cholera in generations.
And there are indications the Chinese government is preparing for something really bad they’re not willing to talk about as yet.
If I had to guess I’d say it’s because epidemiologists, like soldiers, are always preparing for the next war.
An epidemiologist must necessarily be a historian as well. A historian specializing in the history of plagues. That’s something we don’t usually come across in our high school and college history classes, and that’s rather odd when you think about it.
The theme of plagues occurs throughout the Bible, along with elaborate instructions on how to deal with them.
The Black Death ravaged Europe for centuries, peaking in the 14th century with estimated deaths in Eurasia ranging from 75 to 200 million.
Historians have only recently begun to understand the effects of European diseases on indigenous populations.
And just after the end of the First World War a worldwide influenza epidemic, the so-called “Spanish flu” killed more people than the war had.
How did your history classes treat that? If you had an excellent teacher you might have gone into it in depth, but I’m guessing it was probably just mentioned in passing.
But this is merely a slightly more virulent mutation of a common upper respiratory tract infection, a variation of an infection we’ve all had at one time or another. The common corona virus, so called because it looks kind of like a crown under an electron microscope.
The problem is there is no vaccine, the disease must be controlled at the source, and it mutates rapidly.
The common disease vectors are: water, insects (mosquitoes, fleas, lice), droplet infections, and STDs.
Water born diseases have been controlled with modern water and sewage treatment technology.
Insects are a little harder to control but we’ve got a pretty good handle on that.
STDs are entirely within behavioral control and by definition are very hard to catch.
Droplet infections are always a problem where people live in large concentrations. We sneeze, we wipe our runny noses, and we touch things other people touch. Mass transit spreads it efficiently, something those who want us to give up cars always seem to miss.
This is what epidemiologists worry about. Losing our grip on disease vectors, paving the way for the next civilization busting plague.
This probably isn’t it. But just in case wash hands frequently, cultivate the “no hands above the collar” habit in public, invest in anti-viral tissues, and when you have the sniffles treat it with bed rest, drink lots of fluids, clear your head with steam – and stay home!
Note: Those interested in the effects of plagues on history might check out Hans Zinsser’s classic “Rats, Lice, and History” and William McNeill’s “Plagues and Peoples.”