For almost three years now, I have been using a CPAP machine. Most people are familiar with them but for those who aren’t, the CPAP machine is a breathing device created by Satan to torment people before they have assumed room temperature.
Of course, the CPAP machine is the “go-to” treatment for those who have been diagnosed with sleep apnea, which I have. I’m pretty sure the process for diagnosis is also a product of ol’ Beelzebub as well. It involves a sleep study, one which actually makes it almost impossible to sleep. The deprivation of sleep guarantees the person does in fact have sleep apnea and is, without possibility of pardon or parole, sentenced to life using the device.
Upon arrival at the sleep study center, I was asked to immediately prepare for bed. At this point the attendant slathers pine tree sap (I’m pretty sure that’s what it is) all over my head, then attaches countless wires using the pine tree sap as an adhesive.
As if sleeping in a strange bed covered in pine tree sap and wires were not awkward enough, I was then told, “If you need anything, let me know. We have a surveillance system and can see and hear everything.”
At this point I’m thinking, “Great, first Lucifer and now Big Brother. This just keeps getting better all the time.”
The attendant then smiles and says, “Just try to sleep the way you normally do.” (In the background a low sadistic laugh can be heard echoing from the Netherworld.)
As soon as the attendant felt there was sufficient data to confirm that I did in fact not sleep normally (about 5 a.m.), I was awakened, wires were removed, and I was told to get dressed and leave. Since there is no shower, I was forced to leave with my head still covered in pine tree sap.
A few days later Satan’s pawn, uhhh… the doctor, confirms the fact I did not sleep normally during the study and pronounced me guilty of sleep apnea.
A return visit was scheduled where I was issued the CPAP device, which consists of a small console, a long tube and a mask. I could be wrong but I believe the model number is 666.
The mask I was issued was a triangular piece that fit completely over my nose and mouth. As the attendant fitted me for the mask, I could not resist looking at her and saying in my best Darth Vader voice, “Luke, I am your father,” then breathing loudly.
The attendant was not amused.
Sleeping with a CPAP machine can sometimes be a challenge. Basically you will never sleep “normally” again.
If the seal around the mask is not good, it can sound like a tire losing air, or occasionally a little fart. Luckily it does not smell like the latter.
The instructions say the hose should “fit snugly but comfortable” for the best fit. So far, I have been unable to find common ground where both of those terms meet.
The hose can be a challenge as well. If you are a person who lays down and sleeps all night in the same position, the hose will likely stay put and never cause a problem.
I am not one of those people. Because I sleep in about 37 different positions, the hose constantly gets tangled up in sheets, pillows, armpits and on rare occasions around my neck. If the entanglement puts pressure on the mask, the seal can fail, causing you to adjust everything again.
The final issue with the device only applies if you are a little obsessive compulsive. I have been accused of this on occasion, but usually with different terminology.
My device sends information on a daily basis to an app about my sleep time, mask seal, number of “events” per hour and how many times the mask was removed. It then gives me a score on a 1-100 scale. Of course, the Prince of Darkness knows anything less than 100 will cause me great distress and makes sure this is the case on a somewhat regular basis.
I must say, despite all of the above, I do seem to sleep better. I’m just not sure how that’s possible.