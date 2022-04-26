I’ve just come across a couple of fascinating articles on different subjects that sparked an interesting train of thought.
“How Russia Will Die” by Peter Zeihan on Youtube starts by explaining Russia’s desire to reconquer Ukraine, and why there will be other wars to follow.
There are nine geographical “gaps” or invasion routes through which the 50-odd invasions Russia has suffered throughout her history have come. One of the most important ones is through Poland, another is through Ukraine.
The Soviet Union controlled all of them while it existed, and has controlled none of them since the end of the Cold War. Putin appears to be trying to reassert control of every route into the Russian heartland.
And what is he protecting? A huge country with a terrible climate. A country where building and maintaining a civilization is hard.
And most importantly, a country where in two generations the birth rate has dropped from around seven children per family to less than two, i.e. a country in a state of demographic collapse.
A lot of this is attributed to Stalin’s campaign to industrialize Russia, which he accomplished by seizing all of the grain crop of Ukraine to pay for foreign firms to build an industrial base for Russia, at the cost of mass starvation of millions of Ukrainians.
And as Zeihan points out, the urbanization of the population meant children went from being free labor to “noisy expensive pieces of furniture.”
Russia has roughly twice the land area as the United States, and about half the population. A population that is still declining.
About the same time I chanced across an article on Genome Link about the genetics of the Italian people.
Since genetic research really took off we’ve learned a lot from the study of present day populations, which combined with fossil DNA is telling us a lot about how people got around in the old days.
On the Italian peninsula they’ve found the lineages known from history and legend. The mysterious Etruscans, the Latins, Sabines, and the Celts of Northern Italy.
But there’s something missing. At its height the population of Rome the imperial city, was about one million. It included people from all over the Empire, significant numbers from as far as Syria, North Africa, Germania, and Britannia.
But by the Middle Ages the population of the city had declined to about 30,000. And apparently they left little or no trace in the genetic makeup of the Italian population.
Perhaps it was the same thing Russia, and Europe in general, is experiencing now. People in cities have fewer children and eventually die off.
And this brought to mind an old anthropological study of an Eskimo settlement centered around a trading post on Hudson’s Bay. Using old fashioned genealogy researchers found that though the settlement had existed for a couple centuries almost none of the families presently living were descended from the first settlers. The population was perpetually replenished by immigration.
This raises more questions than I have room herein to list, let alone answer. Provided I had answers.
We know some parts of our country are experiencing a “rural renaissance.” While young people in rural areas still move to the bright lights and the big cities, many are returning to the rural heartland after they have children.
Technology from the Internet and streaming video to online shopping has made life in small to medium sized towns bearable for young folk. “The sticks” is no longer bereft of culture and civilized amenities.
Will the fate of our country be written in the great cities, or the rural heartland?