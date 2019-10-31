Coming to Montana’s state capital of Helena never feels like a chore to me. Sure, it can be between a seven- to eight-hour drive from Sidney, weather permitting, but no matter the route one takes, you are sure to pass through some of Montana’s most breathtaking sights. While the miles on the GPS may feel daunting, once I hit the road, I feel so tuned-in to my home state.
To be fair, I’ve spent my whole life making the long trek from eastern Montana to Helena. My sister and I spent summers growing up in Clancy. My dad’s side of family has always lived there and for the last decade or so, my dad settled there too. My sister spent most of her 20s in Helena. It’s safe to say it’s easily my second hometown.
When I traveled there this last week to cover the meeting between citizens, and county and city officials, MDU and the Public Service Commission, I knew I would be in for a journalistic treat.
I was one of the early arrivals to the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday morning. I was delighted to enter a room and shake hands with Richland County Commissioners Loren Young and Duane Mitchell. They thanked me for taking the time to be there. I thanked them in return. Sidney Mayor Rick Norby was also welcoming of my presence, along with Rep. Joel Krautter, who told me it was good to see me there.
With an issue as important as the Lewis and Clark Station closure, I don’t know where else I would have been.
I sat in a room way over in Helena surrounded by citizens and officials of our little eastern community. I know I wasn’t the only person bursting with pride at the sight of standing-room-only.
For all the decades of my life, I have recognized the feeling of eastern Montana being left in the dust when it comes to folks out west. We are the odd-man-out, the red-headed stepchild. But on Tuesday, Oct. 29, eastern Montana citizens stood loud and proud as the majority before the Public Service Commission.
Employees of Westmoreland Mine in Savage sat nobly along the back wall of the room, each taking a turn to express their worry about the Lewis and Clark closure. I was in awe of these “working class” men and women who spoke so eloquently in from of the PSC.
I gained a lot of respect for Randy Pinocci, who represents District 1 on PSC (encompassing Richland County). He knew he was in trouble for how long the meeting ran. He didn’t care. He gave every person who traveled there a chance to express their opinion. It was an honorably-earned discipline.
I don’t know if the testimony given on Tuesday will be enough to stop the station closure in Sidney. All the meetings I’ve attended have been consistent from MDU – the closure is happening. I also don’t know if it’s time to shift the conversation from “How do we prevent this,” to “How do we adjust to this?”
But I do know one thing, eastern Montana showed up. They expressed their concern for their neighbors before they expressed concern for themselves. They told MDU they don’t accept their reasoning and this community is more important than any number on a page. They stood up for what they believed was right, regardless of the outcome.
It’s about dang time people in western Montana see what we’re all about over here. Regardless of the outcome, I still believe we have some of the most capable leaders at the forefront of the battle.