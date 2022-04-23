According to the weatherman, we may be between blizzards. Here in McIntosh County we didn’t get a ton of snow last week, but the wind exceeded the speed limit making conditions precarious for ranchers and livestock alike.
Fortunately, the wind was from the north, and thanks to my predecessors at my country home, the shelterbelt held back the drifts, and it was a good thing, too, because by the end of the week, I’d gone a bit stir crazy. We ran out of “wet pet food” so Gus the Wonder Pug was disappointed and Squirrel, the World’s Grumpiest Cat, was apoplectic. Squirrel’s 18 years old, which in dog years is dead. He used his remaining time to remind me that I’m an abject failure as a pet owner.
Fortunately, on Saturday, I was able to get out of the yard without too much trouble, and that meant I could attend an early family Easter dinner at Mom’s in Frederick, SD. The sun was out and I found myself smiling early into my drive. And, of course, family and a traditional rib-sticking meal prepared by Mom, were just what I needed.
I remembered one Easter when we were kids when we awakened on Easter Sunday to find that the Easter Santa had left each of us kids large treat-filled baskets. The pièce de résistance in each basket was a giant popcorn bunny—a giant popcorn ball, really—wrapped in different colors of cellophane. Funny, the things that become memories and the things that don’t. After dinner, my brother-in-law Dennis reminded me of some subversive, lawless activity I’d engaged in, and wondered if I remembered. No. Probably because when outlawing is your norm, nothing stands out. Anyway, I try not to dredge up such memories because I’m unsure of the statute of limitations and extradition policies.
I suspect that my appearance at such gatherings has grown in import in the wake of a cancer battle and most recently, a broken hip. They just want to look at you, and believe me, I look gooooood. I had a friend interrogate me by e-mail about my saucy-looking date at a recent rock show. “What can I tell you,” I said, invoking my brother Joel’s mantra, “Chicks dig me.”
These family gatherings have always been important and often memorable but every year there are losses to remind us that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. We’ve all endured a rough stretch. COVID shutdowns kept us apart. Now, the world stands on the precipice of a major war with the very real threat of nuclear weapons deployment. What a bizarre species we are, the only one that has created the tools for our own destruction. Our science exceeds our humanity. How can that not be a drag on the psyche?
I stopped at the grocery store on my way home. It’s been a while, so I was astonished by the effects of inflation, a result of a COVID hangover, a reduced workforce, some gouging, and the piles of cash the government threw at the problem. More money in the system means it has less value. You’d think we’d learn. There is no free lunch. And this is coming from a guy my neighbors are convinced is the second coming of Lenin. You know that stimulus check you got? You can use it to pay $6 for a box of cereal. There’s a time and a place for stimulus, a time for the Fed to raise interest rates to cool inflation, but the COVID stimulus was just plain sloppy and unevenly distributed. A lot of people who didn’t need it simply padded their pockets.
I bought cat food which, if I’m remembering right, cost more than tuna, and somehow, I resent that. I don’t mind feeding Gus because lord knows he’s defended us from certain death at the hands of the U.S. Mail, UPS, FedEx, and cows. Squirrel is the epitome of societal drain. I have seen a mouse literally hide under the cat because it’s the safest place in the house.
And so it goes. There’s always enough sunshine to counterbalance the clouds, and the end result of the most recent blizzard is that it’s moved several counties out of the drought category.
That’s all for this week. The cat is yowling.