Wherever you are, that’s exactly where you belong. I have lived by this credo most of my adult life. At times I wish I hadn’t, but it’s difficult to argue with destiny.
We get what we deserve. We reap what we sow. We make our own beds in life.
The scene in “The Hunt for Red October” between the captain of a wayward Russian submarine and his first officer still resonates today. At this point in the film, the audience learns the captain’s first officer has his back.
Capt. Marko Ramius, played by Sean Connery, is resting in his quarters. He appears tired and weary, chatting confidentially with his executive officer, played by Sam Neill.
“Will they let me live in Montana?” Neill’s character asks the Russian captain.
“They will let you live wherever you like,” Ramius reassures his first mate.
“Then I should like to live in Montana,” the executive officer replies, informing his captain he dreams of owning an American pickup truck.
“And I will have a recreational vehicle,” the officer says softly. “And I will drive from state to state.... Do they let you do that?”
“Yes,” Ramius responds. “State to state.”
Although I’ve resided in Seattle and Fairfax, Va., I have spent most of my adult life in California, about as far from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) as I could get. Or so I thought.
Contemporary California is looking more like the former USSR every day.
At San Jose State University, where I majored in journalism and minored in political science, I had the good fortune of studying the USSR under a retired but youthful U.S. Department of State official. My college professor understood the mindset of Soviet political elites better than 99.9% of Americans. Most Russians were not voting members of the Communist Party during the 1970s and early ‘80s. Most Russian citizens were considered subjects of the State who did as they were told. Until they didn’t.
That’s when the walls started tumbling down throughout Eastern Europe.
Compared to California, Montana is an unpolluted refuge, a sanctuary of vast and open space, with big skies and freedom to roam without fear of being labeled a RINO or a Rogue.
In Montana, people seem respectful of individuality. At least that’s my impression so far.
Fate has brought me here. I interviewed for the role of managing editor with the publisher and editorial director of the Sidney Herald newspaper in early January. A week later, I was offered the position.
About two weeks ago, I arrived in Sidney for my new job. Along the way, while driving through the Sierra Mountains toward Nevada, I recalled “The Hunt for Red October.”
When I arrived in town two days later, I checked into the Candlewood Suites. The film was playing every night on Showtime at the hotel. I never tire of watching the movie. Alec Baldwin plays Jack Ryan, the protagonist in Tom Clancy’s riveting debut novel.
I enjoy this film because every actor is superbly cast and convincing. They’re believable because each actor’s performance is stellar.
Connery, Baldwin and Neill are perfect in their roles. Ditto: Scott Glenn as the unflinching Commanding Officer of the USS Dallas; James Earl Jones as Ryan’s empathetic CIA boss; Courtney Vance in a crucial role as an adept sonar technician who identifies the unusual propulsion system of the wandering Russian sub; and Fred Thompson, a former U.S. Senator, who commands the aircraft carrier Ryan uses to reach his ultimate destination: the American submarine assigned to hunt down the Russian sub and sink it.
Ryan must convince the commander of the USS Dallas that Ramius is trying to defect rather than attack. Ryan must persuade Glenn’s character to exercise restraint, to refrain from firing his missiles at the Red October.
Ramius’ destination is New England, but his second-in-command never glimpses Montana. Both men have left their homeland forever. Their mutual goals of escaping the clutches of Soviet elites are obvious. They are searching for a place where talent and individuality are neither suppressed nor forbidden. Both men are defecting to a land where democracy and liberty are purportedly cherished.
To unsuspecting audiences, “The Hunt for Red October” may seem like a standard “boys night out” action flick, laden with American propaganda.
It’s not. This is a magnificent film about the importance of freedom and the hefty price of maintaining it.
It’s been three decades since the USSR split up. Yet Russia appears not to have changed much, politically. Although Moscow has transformed more than most Americans seem to believe, North America remains the envy of many Russians. They still want to live here, in places like Montana.
That said, much has changed in the United States over the past 30 years. The Golden State today seems to resemble the former Soviet Union.
By comparison, Montana remains a land where bison still roam and real cowboys still ride horses. It’s a state where pickup trucks still get muddy, and stay that way throughout the frozen winter months.
Although I was born in Palo Alto, Calif., and raised in Silicon Valley, the Golden State no longer feels so golden to me.
From what I’ve seen so far, Montana is a special place.
It’s exactly where I belong.