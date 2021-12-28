I spent Christmas on the road this year, not for the first time and perhaps not for the last. After I file this I’m beginning the two-and-a-half day drive home.
When I was a boy and my father was in the Navy we often traveled long distances to visit family over Christmas. This time I drove to Virginia to visit my mother in an assisted living facility almost certainly for the last time.
I would have liked to have taken my children but circumstances did not allow.
My mother is 96, which is a pretty good run. My father died recently and the last people he talked to were my son and my daughter, his only grandchildren. My son told me for the first time he felt he had a real connection with his grandfather in that conversation.
Mother was aware but forgetful most of the time. She drifts in and out of lucidity. Last summer when I visited with my daughter she remembered her name but was sometimes vague about mine.
This visit she was lucid albeit sometimes forgetful, asking me and my brother where we live.
She was also very frail and could hardly move from her wheelchair to bed without help. We also had a tense moment moving from the wheelchair to the dining table chair when the chair tipped. She’d have fallen if I hadn’t been there.
The assisted living facility is very nice with a competent and caring staff. I took every chance to thank them for taking care of my mother, which they assured me was a pleasure since she is so nice to them.
By now I suppose many readers are experiencing memories both painful and pleasant. If you loved your aged parents it’s hard to see them so frail and slipping away mentally. If they had dementia, harder still since they’ve left before they were gone.
The physical frailty is hard to watch, and scary. One can’t help but think, “How long am I going to live like that?”
We visited Christmas Eve, and had dinner with my brother on Christmas Day. Shelly, a lady who kept house for mom and dad for years brought the dinner.
I’d been told to phone ahead because they have Covid restrictions in place, so expect to sign in on a scheduled visit and get screened.
No such thing. I walked in, said ‘Hi’ to the staff and told them who I was visiting.
Go right on in.
This is what was unexpected. Hardly anybody was there to visit. I think I saw one family. The place was even quieter than usual.
I wonder if this is typical around Christmas? I know we’re a very mobile people we Americans, and often live far from our nearest relatives. And of course we have phones, and the facility very obligingly arranges Zoom calls. We have three-way conversations with me and my kids, my sister in London, and Mom.
What a marvelous thing that we can do this in this day and age! What a comfort for the aged.
But still, a visit at Christmas is a wonderful gift to give for those at the end of life.
If you have parents approaching the end, visit when you can, and bring your children if you can. We don’t like to admit it, but it’s painful to see the parents who were so strong for us when we were little become what they are.
But that’s where we will be, and that’s what we’ll long for.