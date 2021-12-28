It’s daybreak, which isn’t all that early in this light-deprived season. So far, the snowdrifts in the yard seem navigable but we’re expecting 45 mph winds and that will reorganize the white stuff into who knows what. You know, those snowbirds are looking smarter all the time. Gus the Wonder Pug took one step outside and scampered back in. I guess he intends to hold it.
My old Bobcat is down—bad solenoid, I think; perfect timing, we discovered that over the weekend—so we’ll have to see if my snowblower is up to the task as well as my achy, breaky hip.
Not only are we Benders blessed with incredible good looks and humility but the good Lord threw in genetically bad hips just to keep us from getting too cocky. A legitimate concern. I had my hip X-rayed nine years ago—the last time it gave me trouble—and the doctor described what should a ball and socket as a “hook” and socket. I don’t know much about orthopedics but enough to know that’s not tenable. My younger brother Scott had his hip replaced this summer, leaving me as the sixth-fastest sibling out of six. But still the best looking. Sad, really.
Yes, dear reader, this is the point where things spiral downward, and you’ll probably get nothing but complaints about aches and pains from here on out. It’s hard to believe this is my last column of the year. Harder still to believe that I’ve been doing this for more than 30 years. The plan was always to do radio until I was too old to be cool on the air, then write for a living, and well, here we are. Now, I may not even be cool enough to write a column.
It started in 1989 when I was working in Alaska. I wrote a letter to the editor of the Brown County News (Frederick, SD) about my old baseball coach Bob Fuhrman after his passing. That resulted in one of only two known compliments I ever received from my Dad although he never told me to my face. German stoicism. “I didn’t know he could write like that,” he told someone, who passed it on to me. Still, when I quit radio in my early 30s and jumped into journalism, Dad almost had a conniption because I was finally making a good living behind a microphone. “What, are you going to be the next Wayne Lubenow?” he asked cynically. “Better,” I said, which, of course, was sacrilege.
Wayne was a poet and his columns, which appeared in weekly papers around North Dakota, were funny and altogether brilliant. I have a picture of Wayne at my office, so he looks over my shoulder every week. I miss him. Then Dean Meyer retired. That guy would get up every Monday, feed the livestock, and then come in and write something hilarious about pulling calves or being trampled by a surly cow. For a while, I considered getting cows just for inspiration, but decided against it since I wasn’t sure if I could write them off.
Well, Christmas has passed and a New Year is knocking at the door—2022. So far, it’s poised not to come in like a lamb but as an ill-tempered polar bear. So, the usual. You have to be an optimist to live in North Dakota. Or about half-crazy when you consider today’s forecast. Still, there’s something about harrowing, white windswept prairies I appreciate. On the best winter days it’s like living in a Christmas card, and after all the snow has been pushed aside—pray for the Bobcat—there’s a certain satisfaction that feels a whole lot better than surviving a sunburn in Mesa. But I may test that theory one of these winters.
The good news is, the generator has been freshly serviced, I have a freezer full of food, a month’s supply of coffee, a few beers, and two cases of red wine. As long as I can dig out before my caffeine supply runs out, I’ll be fine.
So here’s to you readers, the slackers reading this in Arizona and the rest of you who are toughing it out on the high plains. We made another year. The last few have been challenging, haven’t they? We’ve lost friends and neighbors to Covid, but I remain an eternal optimist. It’s going to be a better year. Knock on wood. Now, where’s my shovel?