Like everyone else I’ve been following the situation in Hong Kong with a combination of irony, hope and despair.
Irony because the brave people of Hong Kong are fighting to retain the liberty they were accustomed to as citizens of a British crown colony.
That’s not how it’s supposed to work. Those rat-fink imperialists are supposed to be colonial oppressors! And now that the colony has been returned to the country it was stolen from all should be hunky-dory.
Well the fact is there are former colonies of the British Empire that enjoyed a decent standard of living and reasonably functional administrations which have declined into poverty, corruption, and lawlessness.
Life is more complicated than your social justice professor allowed it seems.
Hope. We had hoped that the retrocession of Hong Kong to China would introduce the insidious virus of free enterprise and the rights of man into the Chinese body politic, once the Chinese leadership realized how durn rich that island was.
Surely they’d see that if a city whose only resources were a good natural harbor and a lot of hard working people left reasonably free to pursue their own interests had become so wealthy, the explanation had to be that freedom.
Evidently not.
Then some of us thought the default model they’d pursue would be more like Singapore, an authoritarian capitalism like I saw in Tunisia. One where the rulers’ attitude is, “Have fun and make money – just don’t ever forget who’s in charge.”
That would at least be tolerable, but recently China has been implementing a “social credit” system right out of science fiction. A 2016 episode of “Black Mirror” with Bryce Dallas Howard titled “Nosedive” to be specific.
The computerized social credit system rates how social you are, which affects your ability to buy train and plane tickets, jump the hospital admissions queue, and perhaps buy groceries any day now.
China is also a big purchaser of software for facial recognition and monitoring digital communication. Somehow I don’t think that’s intended to make bureaucracy more user friendly.
And here’s an interesting note. Sri Lanka has handed over Hambantota port to China on a 99-year lease because they couldn’t pay back the loan China extended to build the port.
China has been an inward-looking empire since the Ming dynasty rulers forbade voyages of exploration and the building of ships over a certain size. They seem to have reconsidered and are now building a blue water navy and seeking to acquire overseas colonies.
Despair. China is big and ruthless. The freedom movement of Hong Kong will most likely be crushed.
China has a built-in instability caused by somewhere between 50 and 60 million extra men, the legacy of the Mao-era “one child policy.” In Chinese culture sons are their parents’ social security. Sons are required by tradition to support their aged parents, but daughters are lost forever after marriage.
So in hard times family’s raise only sons, resulting in a generation of boys now grown with no possibility of getting married.
Perhaps their rulers believe imperial expansion is their only option for turning that frustration outward rather than inward.
There is so much about China we don’t know, except that it is a huge empire with dreams of expansion, ferociously hostile to liberty.
And ironically our best source of information is Chinese who fled to America and understand liberty better than most of us do, because they lived without it.
If you care about your children’s future, look up these three names: Helen Raleigh, Lily Tang Williams, Li Schoolland, and listen to what they have to say..