For some time now I’ve been looking for a term to describe the ideology of the extreme left. And I don’t mean your neighbor who’s a registered Democrat and thinks Obamacare wasn’t given a fair chance.
I mean the pretty hard-core leftists, mostly young to middle-aged, who are the up-and-coming face of the hard left and make even your neighbor kind of uncomfortable. Though it’s going to be a while before he admits it.
I want to stress something here. It is entirely normal that any organization will tend to be dominated by its most extreme elements. The extremists are the ones who devote themselves heart and soul to the Cause-with-a-capital “C.” The rest of us have lives.
And anyone who’s been involved with a cause, political or otherwise, has no doubt seen the “boiling off” process whereby the organization loses activists as they get a new job, hobby, or girlfriend. (Unless the girlfriend is also an activist, then you get radical power couples.)
And understand also that this happens to the right and the left at different times. Remember when Christian fundamentalists were as powerful on the right as left-wingers like to pretend they still are? (And remember when they were Carter Democrats?)
Stick a pin in that, we’ll get back to it.
But it rarely happens that the extremists are in control on both sides. When extremists are in control on one side they tend to marginalize extremists on the other side. When it does happen though, it’s time for sane people to duck and cover.
So what are these new leftists?
Conservatives like to call them “communists” meaning “the worst thing I could think of.” This is largely nonsense. With the exception of a few young kooks who like the term for its shock value and threat display (“Don’t mess with me, I’m a communist!”) few really want the government to be the sole employer with everybody a government employee.
Yes their world view is heavily influenced by Marxism, but second-hand at best and mutated in ways Karl Marx might not recognize.
I suggest an appropriate term is “Jacobin.”
Jacobins were the extreme faction during the French Revolution. Not to be confused with Jacobites who were a British party who supported the Stewarts as the true Royal Family of England and Scotland who can be found today wearing kilts at Renaissance Faires singing sentimental songs about Bonnie Prince Charlie.
(“Will ye nooo come back again…”)
There’s an article in Wikipedia on Jacobinism that goes into more detail but here’s why I think it’s an appropriate term for the spirit of the modern hard left.
What characterizes Jacobins is a hatred of “the rich” and a ferocious hostility towards religion.
To the French Jacobins “the rich” meant titled aristocrats who owned most of the land and held serfs in a kind of slavery.
Modern Jacobins hate the rich, who are indeed sometimes an unlovable bunch, but they don’t seem to care how they got rich. And what’s odd is they hate most those who got rich offering goods and services people want. They usually give a free pass to those who made their fortunes through political office or peddling influence.
And their hostility towards religion seems limited to Christianity. Which they like to insult and ridicule, then congratulate themselves on their courage as if the Inquisition and burning of heretics was still a terrifying reality.
The term they like for themselves is “Progressives” which is odd and ironic, because they are living in the past.