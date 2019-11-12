The Sidney Herald will be joining newsrooms across the state in a collaborative project with Montana Newspaper Association, in partnership with Solutions Journalism Network, spearheaded by Montana Free Press out of Helena. This will be the first time the Sidney Herald has participated in the project and I'm elated to be a part of it.
The topic, "Graying Pains: Challenges and Opportunities in the West's Oldest State," addresses a multitiered issue of an aging population in Montana. From rural access to healthcare and availability of quality senior-living facilities, to the generations aging out of agriculture with far fewer aging in. It's a topic that has yet to be tackled by the state's media.
During the recent convention held in Helena about the project, I was inspired to be sitting in a room with so many diverse editors and reporters from around the state. Eastern Montana will be well-represented in the project, with the Glendive Ranger Review, Miles City Star and the Northern Plains Independent out of Wolf Point on board.
The topic of an aging population will be approached with thoughtfulness, sensitivity and a common goal - find out who is solving these problems and how. It will take a lot of research, patience and an open mind to successfully complete the project. It has components of all the things I love about journalism.
I've never been afraid of extra work or even hard work. My participation in this project stems from my desire to connect with other news sources across the state. While the communities in Montana are vastly different the farther west one travels, we all have common threads and need a network of support. My hope is that this project opens the Sidney Herald up to even more possibilities to evolve with the changing world of media.
The stories will be rolled out one-by-one and deadlines have yet to be determined. No one is getting paid extra to participate. Any newspaper who is a member of Montana Newspaper Association will have access to the stories. The only real incentive to jump in the middle is self-improvement and a real devotion to this craft.
It's a joy to be in this with my peers. I hope you all enjoy the work we are about to put in. We do it all for the readers.