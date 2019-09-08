Last Sunday Vice-President Mike Pence spoke in Warsaw at a ceremony commemorating the start of World War II in Poland. He was speaking in place of President Trump who canceled due to the hurricane heading for the lower east coast.
Pence spoke at Pilsudski Square, next to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Which has much meaning for me since my apartment is a few blocks away and my late father-in-law was at one time commander of the honor guard of the tomb.
Funny thing though, I would have been unaware of this if not for Ted Lipien, a Polish friend and former employee at the Voice of America, who pointed out some interesting things about it.
For one, the Voice of America posted a report from the news agency Reuters while Pence was still speaking. A report described by critics as, “short and incomplete.”
For another, when VOA updated they said nothing of substance about the content of Pence’s speech.
What they did do was repeat verbatim a Russian propaganda tweet from their Foreign Ministry, “One may have varying opinions on Soviet policy during the initial period of World War II, but it is impossible to deny the fact that it was the Soviet Union that routed Nazism, liberated Europe and saved European democracy.”
Not a word about the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between the Third Reich and Soviet Union to invade Poland together, followed by two generations of Soviet occupation.
Not a word about Vladimir Putin’s conspicuous absence due to his refusal to acknowledge the Soviet Union’s part in the destruction of Poland.
I had rather expected some boilerplate about how the administration loves Poland, and those 10 million Polish-American voters yada yada yada.
Pence however, pulled no punches.
He spoke about the Nazi massacres, about the death of one-fifth of the Polish population during the occupation, including the murder of 90 percent of the largest Jewish community in Europe.
But he also spoke about the Soviet massacre of more than 20,000 of the reserve officer corps of the Polish Army at Katyn Forest by the Soviets. He spoke of the Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation, and how the Red Army deliberately held back their advance to allow the Nazis to smash the uprising and destroy the city.
Pence spoke of the continuing Polish resistance against the Communist occupation and the role of Polish Pope John Paul II.
And he repeated Trump’s assurance that the United States considers Poland a valuable ally and that we will not abandon them.
This would seem newsworthy, to say the least. Evidently VOA doesn’t think so.
What’s going on?
The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), formerly the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) is an independent government agency whose mission is to, “inform, engage, and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.”
To this end it supervises Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio y Televisión Martí, Radio Free Asia, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.
But according to my friends and colleagues at BBG-USAGM Watch, a volunteer organization which includes many former employees, it has become corrupted by self-serving officials more interested in advancing their own interests and a domestic political agenda than living up to the ideals of its charter to “represent America, not any single segment of American society.”
I have friends and students in Poland who got their news and even taught themselves English from the VOA during the dark days of communism.
Does America no longer have a Voice to the world?