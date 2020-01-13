I am a social scientist. Doesn’t that sound cool?
More specifically I’m an anthropologist. I have the union card, an MA in the subject.
“What’s an anthropologist?” some of you are asking.
Anthropology means literally “the study of Man,” which I must admit is a pretty broad subject. However we narrow it down to four fields: cultural anthropology, physical anthropology, linguistics, and archaeology.
In Europe however archaeology is considered a field of history. Because generally they are digging up their own history while we are investigating the history of the people who were here before us.
When you get your masters you are supposed to be a good general anthropologist, though I was always headed towards cultural anthropology. I worked my way through grad school doing manual labor and archaeology was too much like what they call “honest work.”
Cultural anthropologists are those people who make a living taking extended camping trips in remote parts of the world, or so I thought.
I have never actually worked in the field or held an academic position, but the longer I live the more I realize how much my education affected how I look at things.
As soon as the ink was dry on my sheepskin I took off for newly liberated Eastern Europe, which was to be my home for the next 13 years, with a year in Saudi Arabia. Anthropology prepared me for the experience in ways I didn’t realize right away.
When you study human culture there are a couple of things you come to realize in ways deeper than mere book learning can teach you.
One is that there is such a thing as human nature, and it’s the same for all humans everywhere.
The second is that within that common human nature there are a lot of different ways to be human. And those differences are important. Culture is powerful.
For a basic example, the first things you’d want to find out in a culture new to you are, what do you call your relatives and who can you marry?
Did you know that in some language there are different words for paternal and maternal uncles, aunts, and cousins, and the difference could be very important?
Manners are different in different cultures, and people have been killed for not realizing that.
In our interconnected world the study of culture is more important than ever. Back during WWII anthropologists played an important role in advising our military on how to get the Japanese to surrender, rather than pursue what to us looked like an insane plan coerce their entire population into resisting unto death.
Anthropology should be more vital than ever today, but in many ways the field is stagnating.
Physical anthropology is a career minefield. You cannot study biological differences in human populations without the career wrecking risk of being called a racist.
Likewise cultural anthropology oddly enough. Though we try to make it plain we are talking about culture, which is learned not hereditary, you have to carefully avoid coming across as “judgmental.”
I have been called a stupid racist for noting that some cultures have not adapted well to modernity, and not all cultures are compatible with our way of life.
Or try pointing out that poverty is not just the state of your bank account, but a culture and a way of life that keeps you from accumulating wealth. Hooo boy!
This could explain why I don’t work in the field. But I’m still an anthropologist, on my own dime.