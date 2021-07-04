Well it seems I’m a awful person and don’t want all those icky poor people to be around while I enjoy my rising property values.
I had this pointed out on a Facebook comment thread where an article from Reason magazine by Baylen Linnekin was posted, “Feeding the Homeless Should Not Be a Crime.”
It appears Charlotte, North Carolina City Council Member Tariq Bokhari suggested making it a misdemeanor for individuals to feed the homeless and encourage them to give to organized charities instead.
Of course there was immediate outrage to what Linnekin called, “Bokhari’s cruel and oppressive suggestion.”
Kenya Joseph, of the nonprofit Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition said, “In what world when we as a society are at a place where we would criminalize the act of humanity, care, and consideration and compassion for others in any way, shape, or form—there’s a huge problem.”
Linnekin is the author of, “Biting the Hands that Feed Us: How Fewer, Smarter Laws Would Make Our Food System More Sustainable” and I must say from the blurb and reviews it looks like a good well-thought-out book about a serious issue. I should also mention I have followed Reason magazine since way before it moved inside the beltway and have attended a few events at their D.C. office.
However I made what I thought was a mild criticism. “I agree with the thrust of this article, but I wish they would consider the other side of the argument. That feeding the homeless creates larger concentrations of them in any given area, with consequences the residents have to live with that the charitable generally do not. This is not disproven in the article, it isn’t even considered.”
And hoooo boy! I got accused of NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) thinking, of wanting to make homelessness illegal, and of wanting to restore the old Soviet Union!
“Is the Boomer gonna cry because his property values are going down?”
Well fact is they aren’t. Because in towns as small as mine there are no homeless, that’s a big city thing. Which is why I hesitate to pass judgement on people who have to live with a problem I don’t.
Not all comments were negative though. Some recognized something the article did not touch on, that many of the homeless are MICA (Mentally Ill, Chemically Addicted) and potentially dangerous.
Which is something I had earlier pointed out to a friend who was enthusiastic about a new homeless shelter in Oklahoma City. That dorm-style living accommodations have inherent security problems. Which is why many homeless actively avoid them.
But this is the larger point. I pointed out a humanitarian problem is more complicated than the article acknowledges. That the article is an opinion piece, not simply reporting, and the author apparently made no attempt to get the reasoning of the other side leaving the impression they are simply heartlessly cruel.
And that the response of some was insult, accusations of forming opinions based on cruel self-interested motives, and to suck it up and live with it you heartless sob.
Actually I did not form an opinion. I pointed out there was another side to the issue that hadn’t been considered, and that we needed to consider it when searching for a solution.
In short, it was a perfect example of what passes for political discourse these days.