“Most men can stand adversity. If you really want to test a man’s character, give him power.” ~ Abraham Lincoln
Power! That most sought-after commodity.
Power to do good – or otherwise. Power to reshape your world into something more to your liking. Power to protect yourself from the power others have.
Power is said to be corrupting, but is still sought after. Everyone believes they’re the exception.
“Don’t trust Them, they’ll abuse any power you give them. Trust Me!”
Personal power is what relationship experts and self-esteem gurus say you should cultivate. And power is what we dream about in the fantasies we don’t tell anyone.
“If I were the King of the World, this is what I’d do to fix everything.”
Power and its cousin status is what people strive for in relationships, employment, and politics.
In its benign form, power is independence. The ability to tell the world to drop dead if they don’t like you or the way you live.
In its malignant form it’s the ability to make others do your will – and to break their will.
The Constitution, the highest law of the land, the law which cannot be changed “by ordinary processes of legislation” (Jefferson) is an extended discourse on the power relationships between the people and our government, and between the various branches of government.
Any serious study of the Constitution shows those limits it imposes on government power are more often ignored than we’re comfortable thinking about.
And any serious observer of contemporary America knows a great many people are impatient with, even contemptuous of those limits.
On the campuses of our great universities callow youths demand the right to censor speech. There are things you cannot say and things you must say lest you be hounded out of academia.
A recent poll found sixty percent of college students polled admitted they are afraid to speak freely at least some of the time. And it’s not just students. If you dig a little you’ll find tenured professors who are terrified of their students.
The arbiters of speech have even dictated to corporations in control of immense wealth who they must fire if they cross the line of acceptable speech. Indoctrination sessions, or “sensitivity training” is mandatory in many places.
Lately mobs have assembled outside courthouses demanding juries reach verdicts to their liking – or else. Controversial trials are expected to be judged not on the evidence and the law, but by threats of rioting and doxing jurors, and the media silence is deafening.
Some time back I attempted to classify the basic methods by which malignant power is wielded and came up with a concise set of rules.
I was thinking in terms of political issues but as soon as I formulated the rules and started passing them around among friends and readers a number of them pointed out the application goes beyond politics. These are also characteristic of cults and abusive relationships.
So learn now Steve’s Four Rules of Power, and see if you can see them in operation in your life, and ours.
Demonstrate your power over others by:
Making them constantly afraid of giving offense unintentionally.
Making them give up cherished customs, symbols, pastimes, relationships.
Making them pay lip service to ideas of breathtaking absurdity.
Making them do things that disgust and repel them.
And there is a corollary: Give a nonentity a taste of power and he will never let it go.