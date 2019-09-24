Well that was a blast from the past, the oil refinery in Al-Abqaiq was hit by a missile and drone attack. I used to work next to it.
So far what we know is that the Saudi government claims 18 drones and seven cruise missiles launched from the north hit Al-Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia blame Iran, but the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen claim credit. Something like five percent of the world’s oil production has been knocked out.
Saudi Arabia is bound to the U.S. with guarantees of protection, because of the oil of course. It’s not just that it has a lot of it, it’s that the oil fields are shallow and under a peninsula between two deep water ports, making it the easiest and cheapest to get to almost anywhere.
Other than that, Saudi Arabia is an unappetizing regime nobody really wants to go to war over. And nobody really seems to know what is going on there.
I don’t either. All I can do is tell you a few stories from my year there to try and convey what a seriously weird place it is. My experience ended 20 years ago, but I doubt much has changed.
Before I went there to work a friend with experience in Saudi working for the military told me, “No Saudis work, some Saudis manage.”
Almost all meaningful work in the Kingdom is done by foreign guest laborers, officially one-third of the population, unofficially more like half.
There is a strict hierarchy, beginning with the division between Aramcons, who work directly for Saudi Aramco, and lowly contractors.
Aramcons live on compounds that look like California, KSA. Contractors live in housing in the community.
Grunt work is done by people from places like Sri Lanka and Africa, who are serfs if not outright slaves.
Slavery was officially abolished in the Kingdom in 1962 but old expats have told of seeing slave auctions as late as the 1980s. My students once told me the headsman who plys his trade in Chop Chop Square in front of the Mosque after services is a Sudanese slave.
I am morally certain some of my students were the children of African slave mothers. Something that oddly, affects their status not at all. Because the status of women means nothing, your status is entirely dependent on your father’s.
Mid-level clerical and administrative work is done by educated Indians and Filipinos. Upper level management and teaching is done by Americans, Canadians, and Brits.
The sexes are completely segregated of course. In a whole year I talked to one women, an American nurse I was asked to escort across the training center to avoid harassment.
Harassment of the kind when I heard the roar of a mob, hundreds of voices screaming.
“What the hell is going on?” I asked one student.
“A woman teacher,” he replied. “An American woman.”
She was with a group of executives and had gotten separated when the classes let out. Hundreds of students gathered around her screaming things like, “Can I **** you?”
Why don’t we hear more about the country?
Because for one, you go there for the money and nobody wants to shut off the supply. How many former ambassadors are millionaires now I wonder?
For another, it is said the affairs of those who write about the Kingdom do not prosper. I still get occasional hate mail for a blog post from thirteen years ago, and I cannot go back. Or worse, perhaps I could.
For an in-depth look at the Kingdom one might check out “The Saudis” by Sandra Mackey.