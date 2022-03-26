Well, I see seed potatoes are in at the store, wisps of green will soon dominate ditches, and winter has relaxed its icy grasp. It’s spring, and with spring comes hope. The hope for good crops, healthy calves, and in my case, optimism about the coming baseball season.
I know. I can’t help myself. Just about every spring for the 30-plus years I’ve been sending out these missives, I have to write about baseball.
I fell in love with the Baltimore Orioles as a kid—the Robinson Brothers, Brooks and Frank, mashers like Boog Powell, all-field, no-hit wonders like Mark Belanger at shortstop, and a banty rooster of a manager, Earl Weaver, scourge of all umpires. One year, they even had four 20-game winners, something you’ll never see again in this Moneyball/Metrics Era. I’m okay with that. The game changes.
For all my affection for the hapless O’s, my loyalties have slowly “slud,” as Dizzy Dean used to say, toward the Minnesota Twins, and if you’re a fan, you can’t help feeling that this might be the year the Twins make some noise. After all, they picked up the top free agent, Houston shortstop Carlo Correa. The Twins big spenders? Indeed.
It doesn’t have to be professional baseball for me to enjoy it, though. I wonder how many times I’ve pulled into an unfamiliar town to watch a Little League game while passing through. It’s the sense of community in the stands as much as the action on the field that draws me in. Sunflowers get spat, balls and strikes are quietly debated, and parents cheer their kids even when they whiff. At every level of baseball, it’s the same, knowledgeable fans at a picnic and all kinds of conversations with folks you’ll never see again. But for the next two hours, you’re old friends.
My dad took me to see the Aberdeen Pheasants play in 1971 and I distinctly remember the thoroughbred grace of outfielder Al Bumbry who went on to star with the Orioles. When I lived in Denver, I saw shortstop Barry Larkin play for the Bears (who became the Zephyrs). You know time has flown by when a player you saw in the minors is now in Cooperstown.
One of the perks of working for a radio station in Denver, if not big bucks, were free tickets, so I went to a lot of games at old Mile High Stadium. I took my Grandpa Bender one perfect afternoon, outfitted him with a new Denver Bears cap and a footlong as we sat in box seats. “I feel chust like a king,” he said with a grin. I miss the king.
There are always sourpusses who frown upon these distractions, but like kittens and kids, we need to play. We need to celebrate. Life. Perhaps the drama and heroics on the field shouldn’t matter, but somehow, they do. They produce memories, tales to tell.
In Ken Burns’ epic series “Baseball,” he recounts a story of Ty Cobb, as great a player as he was a miserable human being, and Honus Wagner, a stumpy infielder who could run like the wind. They were, at the time, the best players in the game, and when Cobb’s Tigers met Wagner’s Pirates in the World Series, legend has it that Cobb told the “Krauthead” that he was stealing second base, sharpened spikes flying. “Come on down,” Wagner said, and when Cobb arrived, Wagner tagged him hard in the mouth.
That’s the story. Did it really happen that way? Did Babe Ruth really call that homerun? Who knows for sure? Maybe it’s better that we don’t. There’s something romantic about such stories, something to be said for misremembering or embellishing.
My brother Scott was the batboy for one of my games in Ellendale, ND, and the way he remembers it, I hit a towering homerun over the scoreboard, and I did, but it went foul. I’ve tried to correct the record from time to time, but not adamantly.
It’s a great memory even if it isn’t mine.