The Supreme Court’s greatest crime
On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court of America, in the Roe v. Wade case, by a vote of 7-2, opened the gates to the Court’s Greatest Crime against God and Humanity. And the gate is still wide open to this heinous crime.
That murderous decision, by those ungodly judges, was made over Forty-Eight years ago. Since then, America has tolerated the murder of more than Sixty Million, totally innocent human babies.
When, if ever, will presiding Judges obey God, and stop this daily murderous criminal on-going activity? When will they realize that precious human beings are being murdered, and deprived of their God-given rights to “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness”?
For over forty years the Supreme Court has failed to reverse their terrible decision and the slaughter continues.
Lawmakers generally say “it’s the law of the land” every time the Supreme Court rules one way or the other. And so, they end up letting the Supreme Court make laws, which is not the Court’s job. It is the Legislative Branch’s responsibility.
As Soon as the Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade, approving the wholesale murder of the innocent unborn, it was their responsibility to pass a law to reverse the Supreme Court Decision, and prevent the murder of innocent human beings. After all, lawmakers should always follow God’s Supreme Laws, including “Thou shall not kill.” That Commandment being the reason for the reversal!
Manuel Ybarra Jr
Coalgate, Oklahoma