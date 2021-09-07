On Sept. 1, Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act went into effect prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually around six weeks.
There is no exception for rape, though there is for medical emergencies.
Just before midnight on the day, the Supreme Court denied a request on procedural grounds by abortion providers for emergency relief against the act in a five to four decision.
First of all let’s get something out of the way. The Supreme Court decision did not uphold the law, it refused to suspend enforcement based on legal reasoning I’m told is good whatever you think of the issue.
I’m also told it has no bearing on the next abortion case the court will hear, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
And though I try not to form legal opinions without the guidance of an actual lawyer, I am quite sure it does not mean the Constitution will be replaced by a copy of The Handmaid’s Tale.
What is concerning is the odd way the law is designed to be enforced. Rather than have state officials as enforcers it allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who performs such an abortion or “aids and abets” one, with court costs reimbursed by the state and $10,000 to sweeten the pot.
Aid and abet might be driving someone to another state for an abortion.
My opinions on abortion are… complicated, but that enforcement provision is not good no matter what your opinion on abortion is.
There’s something odd about this issue. It is one of the most polarizing in our country. The two extremes are: abortion is murder from the moment the sperm meets the ovum, versus a woman has a right to an abortion five minutes before she goes into the delivery room.
But my impression based on many conversations over many years is the people at each extreme are not very numerous, most are somewhere along a line stretching between them.
I’ve noticed there doesn’t seem to be much controversy about the “morning after pill” which prevents a pregnancy from getting started while the fetus-to-be is still at the two-to-four cells stage. And I’ve also known fierce advocates for a woman’s right to choose grudgingly admit that if a woman hasn’t made up her mind in the last trimester then perhaps she should just have the kid and put it up for adoption.
And contrary to what some assume, opinions do not line up by gender. I know women who have risked their lives carrying a baby to term against medical advice. I know one woman who was told by doctors the choice was between the baby, or her and the baby she very much wanted.
And I know men who regard abortion as the “get out of jail free” card.
Extremists do exist. Those few who want both those that have or perform abortions charged with premeditated murder and if convicted, punished accordingly.
On the other extreme “bioethicists” such as Peter Singer who suggest the fetus becomes human sometime after birth and parents should have the right to cancel the child for months afterwards.
I find both extremes repugnant, but I don’t have any answer that covers all situations and I suspect there may not be any. That’s why there’s an ancient legal maxim, “Hard cases make bad law.”