I have had conversations with a few people in my Extension career who have wondered about the Farm Bill and the need for our farmers to be subsidized. Generally speaking, the person asking felt as though there should not be subsidies and when I was first asked these types of questions I probably would have agreed. However, I was attending an agricultural conference when I was still working for Extension in Ohio in which I heard a very good speaker give a blunt assessment of farm subsidies and the Farm Bill.
To sum it up, his statement was that farm subsidies are more about keeping food cheap than they are about making farmers rich. I don’t remember exactly who the speaker was but I believe that he held a fairly prominent position at the USDA so I took his comments with a grain of salt. But since that time and the more I’ve thought about his words, the more they make sense. I know several farmers who have stated they would just assume not be subsidized but they could not possibly make it in certain years if there was not some sort of protection structure. The subsidies have been implemented so that some of the risk in production agriculture can be shouldered by the federal government and not all of it gets passed on to the consumer (yes, ultimately the consumer is probably a taxpayer so they are still on the hook to some degree).
I think about these conversations and the explanation of why the subsidies are important every time that a new Farm Bill is rolled out and, lo and behold, that time is now. We are currently in the midst of the sign-up period for the 2019-2020 crop year. Producers have until March 15 of this year to sign up for either the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2019 crop year.
These programs are safety net programs developed by the USDA to provide a safety net of sort for producers in down years. There are nuances to each program and I myself do not know all the ins and outs of each program and which one is the better decision for an operation to make.
But thankfully we have people in Extension who focus on this and are willing to share their knowledge with us. This will take place on Monday, Feb. 24, here at the Extension Office. Kate Fuller and George Haynes from our Extension Farm Management office will be making rounds around Eastern Montana as part of our northeast Montana Extension Winter Series which will consist of several different programs in January, February and March.
I do not have all the details firmed up at this time, but I do know the program will be held in the morning and will focus on helping farmers decide which program(s) may best suit them and their operations. Stay tuned for further details and as always, should you have questions, feel free to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.