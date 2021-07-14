Well it appears our long adventure in Afghanistan is drawing to a close after much effort and little to show for it.
President Biden is in effect acknowledging that President Obama was wrong when he declared it a “war of necessity” as opposed to Bush’s “war of choice” in Iraq.
And while we should be glad we are ending an expenditure of money and men that has profited us little, we should be aware that this too has costs. Men and women will die because they trusted us. Lots of them.
Remember those pictures of desperate Vietnamese clinging to the helicopter skids as they left the roof of the U.S. embassy in Saigon?
Well there’s an award-winning photo waiting to be taken by some enterprising photojournalist just waiting for you.
And while I don’t have the funds or freedom to go chasing journalistic glory what I can to is dig an old column out of my files titled, “I have a very bad feeling about Afghanistan” dated August, 2009.
Some highlights:
“Iraq is an ancient civilization which at this point in history is in the geopolitical center of Islam. Iraq is rich in resources, and in the hands of a hostile power capable of supplying money and materiel to the jihadist campaign against the West…
“Afghanistan has always been peripheral to the ancient civilizations of the region. It’s importance to the jihadists is basically, that it’s a great place to hide.
“And for students of military science, the first difference that strikes one is the strategically important part of Iraq is pretty flat. Afghanistan… isn’t.
“A punitive expedition to Afghanistan after 9/11 was entirely justified. The planners of the attack were there, the local government said “Nyah, nyah you can’t have them” when we asked, so we went in and killed and captured as many of them as we could find.
“Comb the history of civilization and find me one which would deny a legitimate cassus belli existed in this case.”
But rather than a quick punitive expedition with limited goals, we chose to stay and try our hand at nation building, to make Afghanistan modern, free, and democratic. We’d done it before in postwar Germany and Japan, and some believed it would be at least as easy.
How wrong they were.
I actually discussed this with a diehard Soviet Russian before our entry into the region. I remarked that our experience in Vietnam and theirs in Afghanistan made détente possible, because it taught us that power has limits.
“Yes, but you were fighting an ancient high culture,” he said. “We were fighting savages.”
Was he wrong? Is Afghanistan destined to be forever “the graveyard of empires”?
I don’t know. I’ve never been there and the place is too foreign to form firm opinions about with so little knowledge. I do know people who’ve deployed there, and though I value their opinions I’m always aware they come from a limited and constrained perspective.
For anyone interested I recommend a couple of books. “Kara Kush” by Idries Shah is a fictionalized account of a leader of the resistance to the Soviets, based on Ahmad Masoud the leader of the Northern Alliance who was assassinated by the Taliban the day before 9/11. The author was a Sufi teacher with family ties to the country.
The Afghan Campaign by Steven Pressfield is a novel set in the time of Alexander the Great, the last invader who really impressed the Afghans. It’s gloomy.