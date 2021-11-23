Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent on all charges, and the first phase of the drama is over.
Rittenhouse was on trial for murder in the deaths of: Anthony Huber, a convicted felon who held his grandmother and brother hostage at knifepoint and choking his brother; and Joseph Rosenbaum, also a convicted felon originally charged with 11 counts of child molestation (including anal and oral rape of victims ranging from 9 to eleven years) reduced to two charges in a plea deal.
Shot but not killed was one Gaige Paul Grosskreutz, who had a lengthy arrest record and one felony conviction which was expunged. One misdemeanor conviction was for carrying a firearm while intoxicated.
And let us not forget, the Kenosha riots started after local police shot one Jacob Blake who had outstanding warrants for third-degree sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. Blake was brandishing a knife at the time and attempting to drive away in his former girlfriend’s car with her child in the back seat.
Blake survived but is paralyzed from the waist down.
Then the circus began. Though some rioters were local an unknown but certainly large number appear to have come from Chicago, 51 miles away. They appear to have been mostly white and they vandalized and burned small businesses in a mixed working-class neighborhood.
Into this mess came Rittenhouse, who though much has been made of the fact he “drove across state lines” came from a far shorter distance to Kenosha because he had close family ties to the community.
There someone gave him an AR15 rifle and he set out with friends to protect small businesses owned by family and friends of family from arson. He might have thought the mere presence of a firearm would deter anybody from attacking him. He was wrong.
The sequence of events was caught on video from a number of sources and reveals one thing for sure. Whatever you think of Rittenhouse being there, it was definitely self-defense. If he hadn’t fired the shots he did, he’d be dead.
Furthermore the first attack on him was provoked by his putting out a dumpster fire with a fire extinguisher. Which rioters were in the process of shoving into a gas station.
Some of this you may not have known. Because the major media lied to you from the very beginning. Not “biased” not “slanted” – lied. And not only here but for some inexplicable reason in the UK as well.
As of a day after the verdict the BBC was still saying Rittenhouse just arrived on scene and started shooting into a crowd, hitting three black people!
Worse, in a video of part of the incident they cut clear pictures of the infamous skateboard in the instant it smacked Rittenhouse in the head.
If you watched the trial live streamed you saw a brilliant defense of Rittenhouse – by the prosecution! A prosecution so inept conspiracy theories started circulating they were deliberately throwing the case to protect the city from a lawsuit by Grosskreutz. Until Grosskreutz himself took the stand and sunk their case by stating casually he was pointing a pistol at Rittenhouse’s head when he was shot in the arm.
The assistant district attorney then blew up the case in his summation where he said sometimes you just got to take a beating.
Now charges of prosecutorial misconduct may be pending after it was discovered they’d tampered with video footage, and may have suborned perjury.
Evidently the government and media thought it was very important this kid should go to jail for life.
Why? I think we shall soon see.