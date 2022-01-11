OK, we’re all concerned with the pandemic and the bitter controversy over how to deal with it. We should be concerned about inflation higher than it’s been in 40 years and the devastating effects on our economy. And we ought to be downright worried about the hostility of our two rival superpowers and their desire to see the United States crushed under their heel.
But put aside your petty concerns, I want to talk about something really important!
Last Christmas Day NASA, in cooperation with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency, gave all of humanity the coolest present ever and it’s still being unwrapped.
The James Webb Space Telescope, named after the former NASA director. was launched from French Guiana after a development cycle that began in 1996 and was originally scheduled for a launch in 2007.
Yeah, sounds like government work to me too, over budget and late. But as the late SF author and NASA scientist Jerry Pournelle once pointed out, if you give wheelbarrows of money to social scientists and educators, you get waste, substandard education, and social programs that create rather than fix social dysfunction.
But if you give it to engineers you still get waste but you also get some cool engineering!
The Webb is the latest in a series of orbital observatories the best known of which is the Hubble Telescope. Which had its own problems including a really dumb mistake caused by corner-cutting and petty bickering between NASA and various contractors, resulting in an error of 0.051 inches in grinding the mirror.
Three years and lots of money produced a genius solution, later replaced by even more genius solutions.
The Hubble observes in the visible light spectrum and a bit on either side in the ultra-violet and near infra-red. The Webb is designed to observe more in the faint infra-red end of the spectrum.
How faint? One hundred times as faint as the Hubble can detect.
What does this mean? Well take into account that a telescope is a time machine of sorts. The further into space we can see, the farther in the past it is because of the time the light spent getting to us.
We are literally on the verge of seeing the beginning of creation. We may soon have pictures of the first stars forming.
Nearer to home we could get images of planets of distant suns.
Why’s that important?
Because if even once we find a planet with oxygen in the atmosphere, we’ll know there is life there. Nothing else we know of produces and sustains free oxygen.
Perhaps it will be only bacteria, or algae floating on a world ocean, but we’ll know for sure it didn’t happen only once and only here.
And maybe, just maybe we’ll stumble upon an answer to the question, are we alone? Either we are or we aren’t, and either way the answer is earth shaking.
The Webb by press time should have unfolded the sun screens that block warming from the sun, earth, and moon and allows it to operate under the very low (minus 370 F) temperatures it requires, and is slowly being nudged into position 930,000 miles from earth.
Afterward there will be several months of testing and calibration.
And after that, secrets that we never dreamed of will be revealed to us. And as long as humanity lasts our descendants will envy us that we lived at the dawn of the greatest age of exploration ever.