I’m sure you’ve all seen, heard or read advertisements for DNA testing. I finally succumbed to my curiosity and sent off for one and took the test. Well, the results are in… and I’m scratching my head. Either I have flunked my DNA test or I had no idea about my true lineage.
The first puzzling revelation is that I am most likely German – 46.4 percent according to the results.
Don’t get me wrong. I have nothing against Germans, with the exception of a certain mustachioed dictator and his followers. It’s just that in my ancestry research, I have found no direct links to Germany. Thus far, my folks came from Great Britain.
In full disclosure, I do have two German relatives but they were adopted and run alongside my branch of the family tree and not in line with it. It is highly unlikely (impossible) their DNA was transferred to me when we each went for the same deviled egg on a tray at a family reunion.
The British Isles come in a distant second at 17.10 percent, followed by Southern/Central Slavic (14.10), Italian (9.4), Scandinavian (8.00), Columbian (1.90), French (1.80) and Spanish (1.30).
Knowing that my great-grandmother was Cherokee, I went to the site to try to figure out why that didn’t show up. The site listed two reasons.
First, not all genes are passed from one generation to the next. According to that, genes pick and choose who they allow in the pool and it’s totally random.
Second, it is impossible to be 100 percent accurate with DNA, and they referenced it to forecasting the weather.
Great! Now they tell me! I just trusted my DNA sample to someone with a “weather stick” and a wind sock — or the DNA equivalent.
The next head scratcher is that, according to their database, I likely have a Japanese ancestor (around 1900), two Gujarti Indian (from India) ancestors (late 1400s and mid-1700s) and even a Peruvian ancestor (mid-1600s).
For an extra $10, they threw in a list of famous people I share similar DNA traits with. According to the site, somewhere down the line I have a mutual ancestor with each of these people.
The list includes Alexander Hamilton, who is a founding father and the first Secretary of the Treasury and is the subject of a recent Broadway play.
I also share DNA with Andrew Jackson, who was the seventh president and founder of the Democratic Party and first came to fame as a general in the U.S. Army.
Also on the list is Leo Tolstoy. I’m not sure how a Russian writer shares similar DNA since none of my DNA results mention Russia or even Asia for that matter. Maybe that’s where I get my penchant for writing.
The list includes a second president, Calvin Coolidge, who was the nation’s 30th president who was known for having a dry sense of humor. Occasionally someone will say I am funny as well.
The list also includes two Buffets – Warren and Jimmy. Between the two I’ll claim Jimmy Buffet if given a choice. I’d love to spend all day eating cheeseburgers in paradise.
The list continues with yet a third president, Bill Clinton.
While most who know me are well aware I do not support Bill’s politics and think this is pretty funny, I really have no problem with this.
Bill’s pretty funny at times and a fairly likable fellow when not discussing politics. In an interview about his autobiography, he once said everyone has a life story and should write it down. I firmly believe he is right about that and occasionally I have the chance to tell someone’s story through my job with this newspaper.
You did not show up in my DNA lineage. I imagine some of you are pretty relieved about that. I’m just happy Attila the Hun didn’t show up in mine… and loyal readers know why.