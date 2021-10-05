“I tell you naught for your comfort,
Yea, naught for your desire,
Save that the sky grows darker yet
And the sea rises higher.”
G.K. Chesterton
These are difficult times and will get worse before they get better, but I have words of encouragement for you.
Difficult times, that cat is out of the bag. Multiple conversations with strangers lately has shown you can admit that simple truth aloud without people thinking you’re a nutty Prepper.
I received an EBT card in the mail I did not ask for. Thinking it might be a scam I asked out it and found it was issued because my daughter goes to a school which has X percent students who qualify for free/reduced price meals.
We don’t need it because we live within our means. So rather than contribute it to paying down the national debt, I’ve converted it into canned food, shelves of it.
Chatting with the owner of a discount food store I said, “I guess I’m paranoid.”
“I don’t think you’re paranoid,” she said. “I think you’re being smart.”
Prices are rising, including food and gasoline. And don’t even think about that home improvement project if it involves lumber!
Congress is considering a spending bill that will send the debt through the stratosphere and cause inflation such as hasn’t been seen since the Ford and Carter administrations.
COVID continues to… well you can’t say “ravage” our population when it has a 99 point couple nines percent recovery rate but the panic is having profound effects on our economy. Not to mention the ill-will between people with different opinions about how to deal with it.
We are beginning to experience supply-chain problems. In some major ports on the West Coast container ships are experiencing long delays waiting to unload.
Our major cities have been fairly quiet since last riot season, but that could change if people start feeling the pinch of food insecurity.
But if we are in a recession it’s the weirdest recession I’ve ever seen.
We’ve had recessions with high unemployment before, and we’ve had jobless recoveries, but here we have something like a recession – except employers are begging for workers!
Only a little while back a healthy young man could earn more than I made at a local newspaper just following a tractor across a field and pitching rocks onto a trailer.
I’ve seen want adds saying “$20 per hour, will train.” And as you’re driving out and about (if you can afford it) note all the places where semis are parked with signs saying, “Need drivers.”
I’m beginning to wish I hadn’t let my Commercial Drivers License lapse.
Just the other day an employment agency I’ve dealt with called me out of the blue and asked if I knew anyone looking for a job.
“Well my son is just out of high school and he’s a good worker, but he’s waiting to test for his drivers license and doesn’t have a skill yet.”
(That’s another thing, long waits for tests at the DMV. He’s scheduled for next month!)
“Can I have his number? ‘Cause we’ve got entry-level jobs!”
So what about those words of encouragement?
Just this, living in Eastern Europe shortly after the collapse of communism I saw once flourishing and culture countries reduced to something resembling Third World slums. And I saw them recover with breathtaking rapidity once that really stupid economic theory was discarded.
And I saw how far civilization can fall without quite falling apart.
Don’t bother to thank me, just doing my bit.