I’ve been thinking about our differences lately and the way we express them in public. It’s not a pretty picture and the COVID panic is not helping, to say the least.
It’s difficult to have a rational discussion about whether to open the schools after summer with someone who’s accusing you of trying to murder children by the carload for example.
It’s been noted by those who study our political differences (most notably Jonathan Haidt) that rightists can almost always describe leftist views to a high degree of accuracy — but leftists can seldom do the same for rightists. Possibly because there is a great deal more diversity of opinion on the right and it’s harder to define what is a typical conservative. If there even is such a thing.
On the other hand, I cringe whenever someone on the right attributes far-left opinions to “liberals.”
I’ve almost given up using the term but there was a time I’d quote Chesterton frequently on the subject.
“I AM a liberal. It’s all those other people who aren’t liberals.”
But as I get older it seems my positions get more pragmatic, or centrist, or if you prefer, the mushy middle. Furthermore, I suspect there’s a lot more of us out there.
Recently I asked an acquaintance on the left how he’d place people with some of the following positions on the political spectrum. His response, “No idea” was interesting so I posed the question to other friends.
What would you call someone who:
• Is a professed agnostic? (Got to be on the left, right?)
• Or a “social Christian” i.e. an atheist or agnostic who nonetheless thinks the ethics proclaimed in Christianity are by far the best at fostering a just and compassionate society?
• Thinks a short lockdown at the beginning of the COVID crisis was a good idea, and judicious social distancing and masking thereafter, but that we’ve panicked and overreacted?
• Is in the “mushy middle” on abortion, i.e. fine with it in the first trimester, getting worried in the second, and really worried about the difference between a third trimester abortion and a seven-month preemie saved by heroic medical effort?
• Or alternately thinks abortion is morally wrong — but doesn’t favor making it illegal because it’s not an appropriate issue for a legal solution?
• Supports the police but thinks police corruption and brutality should be rooted out mercilessly as a threat to the integrity of the law?
• Supports the military but opposes reckless foreign interventionism?
• Supports a social safety net but worries about the culture of dependency it fosters?
• Thinks America is on balance a great and good nation, but we can stand to look at the sins of our past honestly and without hysteria.
It was a small sample but the results were interesting because these were friends with what I’d thought were widely divergent views. Typical answers were:
“That sounds like me.”
“I’m good with most of that.”
“I’m OK with everything but abortion,” from the outlier.
All of them are past their youth, tolerant of other opinions, aware that human problems have no final solutions, and that there are always more problems just around the corner.
If I had to slap a label on these people I think it would be “mature,” or maybe just “grown up.”