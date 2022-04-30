I’m sitting in Bojangles in Elberton, Georgia this morning eating a sausage biscuit while watching the slow steady stream of traffic flow by. Oh yea, and working on the Sunday edition of the Sidney Herald. Yes, the job of an editor is tough indeed.
This will be my last Sunday paper as managing editor. I will produce the Wednesday paper as well, and after that Renee Jean will take the reins as regional editor for both Sidney and Williston.
I’ll be hanging around a little while to write a few stories, help with the transition and who knows, maybe even submit a column or two. Truth be told, I’m actually looking forward to my return to the role of journalist. It was an honor to be allowed to serve as editor in Sidney but it left far too little time to write and I truly missed that.
While I could write endlessly about the things I will miss about Sidney, none of them would truly be what I will miss the most — the people.
While not using names (because the list would be extremely long and I would also forget someone, which would be a tragedy), I want to address these people personally:
“Thank you. You are genuinely good people who care about your community and care about those who live there. You accepted me as one of your own and for that I was truly blessed. As someone who has traveled quite a bit over the last 44 years, I can attest to the fact that this is not true of all places. You truly exemplify what friendship and community should be.”
I was going to start this next paragraph with, “I would be remiss” but those who know me well know that it’s very unlikely that I would ever use that phrase, therefore I won’t. What I will say is this.
I could never write this column without thanking the people I worked with at the Sidney Herald and I feel compelled to do so personally, starting with who I met first.
Kristin — You were the second person I got to know at the Herald (with Kelly Miller being the first, of course). From our first conversation I have been amazed at how helpful, friendly and caring you are. You inspire me to be a better person and I can only hope to be a portion of what you are. While many look at titles such as publisher or editor as the face of the paper, to me, you are the backbone of the Sidney Herald. Thank you for alll you did for me.
Madina — I hardly ever saw you without a smile and a kind word (We know no one is 100% but you’re pretty darn close.). You’re also a very good baker, and proved as much at Christmastime. I think I’m still carrying some weight from those cookies. Along with that, you’re a really good sales person. If I were to need to start a sales team, I’d steal you away from there in a heartbeat at whatever the cost. Thank you for your friendship and support.
Bryce — Smart. Sassy. Devil-may-care attitude. All of those make me smile when I think of you. Add to it someone determined to make something as mundane as classifieds (and whatever else was tasked to you) the best they can be, and that’s someone I really liked having on the team. While some may take what you do for granted, you are a vital part of this newspaper. Thank you.
Clarice — You had a very tough job. You replaced a publisher who was very, very popular with the staff. It’s kind of like the rebound person after a breakup. It’s not even fair. I admit it took me a week or two to figure you out but once I did, I was on board. You have this ship headed in the right direction and I also think you’re assembling a team that will get behind you and be successful. You have my respect and my support. No snarky retorts, please. HAHA!
Abby — Who the heck hires a Montana cattle rancher’s daughter to write sports for a newspaper? I do. You had everything you needed to be successful — great personality, ability to write a complete sentence, and a desire to succeed. The rest can be taught and you are a fast learner. Thank you for not only joining the staff during a critical need but in inspiring me as I taught you the ropes.
And now, Renee — You have the reins. Treat “her” with respect and honor and you will be successful. I expect no less from you.
Mark Berryman, managing editor, stepping out of the saddle. It’s been a heckofa ride.